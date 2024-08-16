Tommy Fury parties on lads’ holiday where it's claimed he 'cheated on Molly-Mae with Danish woman' before shock split

Tommy has been pictured on the holiday where the alleged infidelity took place. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Tommy Fury has been pictured on the lad's holiday where it's claimed he cheated on fiancée Molly-Mae with a Danish woman he met there.

The Love Island star and influencer is said to have broken up with Tommy after hearing reports about what went on his holiday in Macedonia.

The influencer announced her split from the boxer in an icy Instagram statement on Wednesday, as sources claim he was kicked out of their £4 million mansion.

The couple first met on the reality dating show in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Bambi, in 2023.

The break-up has shocked their millions of social media subscribers, many of whom felt invested in their relationship.

The first picture to emerge from his holiday shows Tommy posing with a fan on a night out.

Tommy Fury posing with a fan on social media in Macedonia. Picture: Social media

The pair raise a fist each at the nightclub in the party hotspot, Ohrid.

Days later Molly-Mae confronted him over the shocking allegations he cheated with another woman who he met on the trip.

She then kicked him out from their Cheshire mansion - after he didn't deny it.

Tommy Molly-Mae at The National Television Awards. Picture: Alamy

A source told the Sun that Tommy did not deny the adultery claims when Molly-Mae put them to him.

They said: "She was told he had cheated on her with a Danish woman he’d met while he was away in Macedonia.

She didn’t want to believe it was true.

"When she confronted him and asked if he had cheated on her, Tommy didn’t deny it.

"It told Molly-Mae all she needed to know, and she ended it. "He’s moved out of the house and she’s absolutely reeling from it all.

"The insider also claimed that Molly-Mae thinks the Macedonia holiday claims "could be just the tip of the iceberg" and that she is bracing herself about more revelations to come.

The break-up was announced on Wednesday. Picture: Instagram

Announcing the break-up on Wednesday, Molly-Mae said: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."