Tommy Fury parties on lads’ holiday where it's claimed he 'cheated on Molly-Mae with Danish woman' before shock split

16 August 2024, 11:09 | Updated: 16 August 2024, 11:15

Tommy has been pictured on the holiday where the alleged infidelity took place
Tommy has been pictured on the holiday where the alleged infidelity took place. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Tommy Fury has been pictured on the lad's holiday where it's claimed he cheated on fiancée Molly-Mae with a Danish woman he met there.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island star and influencer is said to have broken up with Tommy after hearing reports about what went on his holiday in Macedonia.

The influencer announced her split from the boxer in an icy Instagram statement on Wednesday, as sources claim he was kicked out of their £4 million mansion.

The couple first met on the reality dating show in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Bambi, in 2023.

The break-up has shocked their millions of social media subscribers, many of whom felt invested in their relationship.

The first picture to emerge from his holiday shows Tommy posing with a fan on a night out.

Tommy Fury posing with a fan on social media
Tommy Fury posing with a fan on social media in Macedonia. Picture: Social media

The pair raise a fist each at the nightclub in the party hotspot, Ohrid.

Days later Molly-Mae confronted him over the shocking allegations he cheated with another woman who he met on the trip.

She then kicked him out from their Cheshire mansion - after he didn't deny it.

Read more: Tommy Fury 'cheated on Molly-Mae multiple times' as Love Island couple split after five year relationship

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split: Everything we know so far about the break-up that shocked the nation

Tommy Molly-Mae at The National Television Awards
Tommy Molly-Mae at The National Television Awards. Picture: Alamy

A source told the Sun that Tommy did not deny the adultery claims when Molly-Mae put them to him.

They said: "She was told he had cheated on her with a Danish woman he’d met while he was away in Macedonia.

She didn’t want to believe it was true.

"When she confronted him and asked if he had cheated on her, Tommy didn’t deny it.

"It told Molly-Mae all she needed to know, and she ended it. "He’s moved out of the house and she’s absolutely reeling from it all.

"The insider also claimed that Molly-Mae thinks the Macedonia holiday claims "could be just the tip of the iceberg" and that she is bracing herself about more revelations to come.

The break-up was announced on Wednesday
The break-up was announced on Wednesday. Picture: Instagram

Announcing the break-up on Wednesday, Molly-Mae said: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

The couple met came second on the fifth season of Love Island
The couple met came second on the fifth season of Love Island. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The plane's wreckage after the crash that killed everyone on board

Chilling last words of Brazil plane crash pilots revealed by plane's black box recording

A pineapple-flavoured sweet filled with a potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine is displayed in Auckland, New Zealand

Potentially lethal meth sweets unknowingly shared by New Zealand food bank

Lord David Neuberger during a news conference at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London in May 2011

British judge on Hong Kong’s top court quits media freedom group advisory panel

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Customers of Gail's bakery have criticised the new chocolate and almond croissant

Gail’s bakery under fire for charging £1 extra for day-old croissants ‘topped with almonds’

Leader of the Pheu Thai party Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at the party’s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand

Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra elected as Thailand’s prime minister

Prince Harry has warned of the dangers of disinformation spreading online

Prince Harry hits out at far-right disinformation after Southport riots while on Colombia trip

Kim Dotcom speaks during the Intelligence and Security select committee hearing at Parliament, on July 3, 2013, in Wellington, New Zealand

Kim Dotcom loses 12-year fight to halt deportation to face US copyright case

Some locals in the village of Binibeca Vell want to ban tourists completely during certain hours of the day

Idyllic Menorca village holds referendum for total ban on tourists

Male Barbary lion Qays at Belfast Zoo Kingdom of the Barbary Lion, the new habitat created for three barbary lions at Belfast Zoological Gardens.

Inquiry under way at Belfast zoo after worker ‘locked in enclosure with lions’

Friends and supporters of late actor Johnny Wactor, pictured left, hold a news conference to demand justice for the former General Hospital actor during a news conference outside Los Angeles City Hall

Four arrested over killing of former General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor

Reginald D. Hunter

Police investigating 'hate incident' after Israeli couple 'hounded out' of Reginald D Hunter's Edinburgh comedy show

Molly-Mae Hagen and Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae 'dumped Tommy Fury' over claims he 'cheated on her with Danish woman he met on holiday with friends'

Two teenagers have been hit with terrorism charges

Two teenagers charged with 'extremely serious' far-right terror offences

US officials have said Israel cannot achieve anything more with their military campaign in Gaza

US 'says Israel can't achieve any more in Gaza', as David Lammy flies out in bid to 'prevent all out Middle East war'

Alexander Lukashenko urged Russia and Ukraine to end. the war

Belarus president and key Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko urges Russia and Ukraine to end war

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leader of Pheu Thai Party Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Former Thai leader’s daughter is sole nominee for prime minister

Tropical Weather Ernesto

Ernesto strengthens into hurricane as it approaches Bermuda

Ministers have been accused of ‘favouring unions over pensioners’

Ministers accused of ‘favouring unions over pensioners’ as GPs ‘next to receive payout’ after rail deal
Victims of the infected blood scandal can receive support scheme payments for life,

Infected blood scandal victims to receive first payments by end of the year

Anti-tourism protests on the horizon in Scottish Highlands as hotspot towns 'pushed to breaking point'

Anti-tourism protests on the horizon in Scottish Highlands as hotspot towns 'pushed to breaking point'
Swift is said to have privately reached out to families affected by the Southport stabbings.

Taylor Swift 'reached out to families of Southport victims privately' ahead of her Wembley gig
Judge Kenneth King

US judge suspended after girl on courtroom visit forced to wear jail uniform

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Donald Trump targets Kamala Harris on inflation and economics

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) are welcomed to Colombia by Vice President Francia Márquez

Smiling Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy Colombian folk dancer show and visit school as they kick off four-day tour
Schoolgirl, 13, dies after severe allergic reaction to Costa hot chocolate

Staff at Costa Coffee branch where girl, 13, died ‘used Google Translate for allergy training’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit