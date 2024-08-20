Molly-Mae Hague returns to social media with two-word statement following shock split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae has made her long-awaited return to social media. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Molly-Mae Hague has returned to social media for the first time since announcing the end of her five-year relationship with boxer Tommy Fury.

Molly's sister Zoe recently shared holiday snaps of her honeymoon in Greece and Molly responded: "Stunning pics" alongside three white heart emojis.

The fitness influencer has been enjoying the sun in Rhodes with her new husband Danny Rae - the pair married last month and the wedding was attended by Molly and former fiancé Tommy.

Zoe took to her Instagram page to share an array of pictures and Molly took time out to leave a comment.

The 25-year-old Love Island star revealed her separation from fiancé Tommy Fury last week, and since then, two reports have emerged accusing the also 25-year-old boxer of infidelity.

Tommy, however, has denied all accusations, adding that he is "horrified" by the "false allegations".

However, it was reported the reality star is disregarding the ongoing drama, setting aside her thoughts and feelings about Tommy to concentrate on her 20-month-old.

Throughout the agonising time, Molly-Mae has been surrounded by the support of her friends and loved ones, who have been rallying around her at her £3.5 million Cheshire mansion.

Friends and family have been seen bringing gifts to the house - where Tommy is no longer at.

The couple who met on Love Island announced their split last Wednesday. Picture: Instagram

The pair met on the fifth season of the dating show. Picture: Alamy

Molly-Mae made the icy announcement on social media last week.

The full statement reads: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Molly made the emotional announcement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Fury also took to Instagram to share a similar statement.

He said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad."Bambi is our priority."