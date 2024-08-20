Molly-Mae Hague returns to social media with two-word statement following shock split from Tommy Fury

20 August 2024, 19:38 | Updated: 20 August 2024, 20:05

Molly-Mae has made her long-awaited return to social media
Molly-Mae has made her long-awaited return to social media. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Molly-Mae Hague has returned to social media for the first time since announcing the end of her five-year relationship with boxer Tommy Fury.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly's sister Zoe recently shared holiday snaps of her honeymoon in Greece and Molly responded: "Stunning pics" alongside three white heart emojis.

The fitness influencer has been enjoying the sun in Rhodes with her new husband Danny Rae - the pair married last month and the wedding was attended by Molly and former fiancé Tommy.

Zoe took to her Instagram page to share an array of pictures and Molly took time out to leave a comment.

The 25-year-old Love Island star revealed her separation from fiancé Tommy Fury last week, and since then, two reports have emerged accusing the also 25-year-old boxer of infidelity.

Tommy, however, has denied all accusations, adding that he is "horrified" by the "false allegations".

However, it was reported the reality star is disregarding the ongoing drama, setting aside her thoughts and feelings about Tommy to concentrate on her 20-month-old.

Throughout the agonising time, Molly-Mae has been surrounded by the support of her friends and loved ones, who have been rallying around her at her £3.5 million Cheshire mansion.

Friends and family have been seen bringing gifts to the house - where Tommy is no longer at.

The couple who met on Love Island announced their split last Wednesday
The couple who met on Love Island announced their split last Wednesday. Picture: Instagram
The pair met on the fifth season of Love Island
The pair met on the fifth season of the dating show. Picture: Alamy

Molly-Mae made the icy announcement on social media last week.

The full statement reads: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Molly made the emotional announcement on Instagram
Molly made the emotional announcement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Fury also took to Instagram to share a similar statement.

He said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad."Bambi is our priority."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Superyacht Recaldo Thomas

'His smile lit up the room’: Tributes pour in as superyacht chef Recaldo Thomas confirmed dead

Newcastle University Logo on building exterior

Newcastle University calls on staff to stop using word 'pet' in inclusive language guide

A Palestinian flag is seen with the background of a section of the wall in the Philadelphi corridor between Egypt and Gaza

Gap remains wide between Hamas and Israel over Gaza ceasefire despite US efforts

Stephanie Marie is described as a "much-loved daughter, sister and mother"

Mum, 19, stabbed to death outside Crawley train station named and pictured as family pays tribute to 'much-loved daughter'
Starmer has urged a swift resolution in ceasefire talks

Keir Starmer urges Israel to 'move quickly' on ceasefire after six hostages confirmed dead, including British man

Police tape (file)

Man arrested in Pakistan for 'spreading false information' about Southport attack suspect

Smoke billowing from one of the bridges

Russia says Ukraine has destroyed or damaged all three bridges over Seim River

File photo of Skegness pleasure beach

Fairground visitors stuck mid-air as ride malfunctions

The blaze tore through a 10th-floor flat

Huge fire rips through block of flats in south-east London

Mohammed Akram

Serial rapist who assaulted pregnant woman jailed for life

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack

m

Man jailed for 'campaign of abuse' after holding woman captive in flat for ten days

Italian emergency services say that Mike Lynch and the other missing passengers are probably dead

Missing passengers on superyacht are 'probably dead' after being trapped inside ship as it sank, coastguard says

Esayas Neguse tried to kill his lawyer

Asylum seeker jailed for attempted murder after stabbing his own solicitor, 71, in the chest

Outside Lands Music Festival 2024

Popstar Chappell Roan blasts ‘creepy behaviour’ from fans after meteoric rise to fame

An employee looks at a Boeing 777X flight test aircraft at the Everett Delivery Center on June 26, 2024 in Everett, Washington

Embattled Boeing grounds entire 777X test fleet after defect found in engine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers patrol outside the Grand Palais ahead of the Paralympic Games

25,000 police a day will guard Paralympic Games, says French interior minister

Someone has broken the door and robbed the restaurant.

EXCLUSIVE: Lebanese restaurant in Putney left searching for answers after robbery

Alicia Silverstone sparked concern by eating the unidentified fruit

Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone appears to eat poisonous Jerusalem Cherry plant in London
The two sisters were jailed for their role in covering up a murder

Sisters jailed for role in murder cover up plot after smuggling brother out of UK following fatal shooting of teenager
New travel rules are coming in for Brits travelling to Europe

Brit tourists heading to Europe next summer face €7 EU visa waiver

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, suspected of killing and dismembering dozens of women, in court in Nairobi, Kenya, in July

Kenyan man held over discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from custody

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King Charles meets families and survivors in Southport after dance class attack that killed three young girls
Actor John Clegg has died at the age of 90

Actor John Clegg who starred in Dad's Army and It Ain't Half Hot Mum dies aged 90

Mike Lynch is among several people still missing after the Bayesian yacht sank

Super-yacht tragedy: Who is still missing and who has been rescued? What is known so far

Some councils are forcing households to use up to 10 bins for their recycling

Council forces households to use ten bins for rubbish and recycling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

London, England, UK. 29th May, 2024. King CHARLES III is seen leaving Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

King Charles to meet families in Southport following fatal attack

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Queen Elizabeth thought Donald Trump was 'very rude' and believed he had an 'arrangement' with Melania
Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry 'should apologise for slave trade' say Colombian residents of South America's first 'free town'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit