Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split: Everything we know so far about the break-up that shocked the nation

The couple who met on Love Island announced their split on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

In an announcement which has shocked, saddened and baffled the nation, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have split. It's officially over.

The stars who came second on the fifth season of Love Island were arguably the most high-profile couple to emerge from the show.

The pair welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023, and got engaged a few months later.

Hague announced their shock split on Wednesday afternoon after five years together, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Here's everything we know so far about what went so wrong between the nation's former sweethearts.

Tommy, Molly and Bambi recently attended Molly's sister Zoe's wedding. Picture: Instagram

Bambi was born in January 2023. Picture: Instagram

Rampant Tiktok speculation over the reason behind the couple's split has forced a mother of the friend of the boxer to deny that Mr Fury fathered a child with her daughter.

She shut down the rumours in an impassioned rant where she deemed the social media speculation to be "crazy" and told people to "move onto your next subject."

Just days before the break-up was announcement, Molly shared a vulnerable video to her YouTube account where she confessed she was "solo parenting" and "struggling".

She also claimed that her fiance had been away for weeks working while she took care of Bambi on her own.

Tommy has recently been recording his audiobook.

The couple posing on Christmas day with daughter Bambi. Picture: Instagram

The couple at The National Television Awards. Picture: Alamy

'Separate lives'

Molly also recently posed without her engagement ring a number of times sparking rampant speculation.

It was also been reported the pair were living "separate lives” right up until they ended things.

Friends of the pair told MailOnline their relationship had hit a rocky patch, with personality clashes and tension over each other’s behaviour causing doubts about whether their long-awaited marriage would ever take place.

“They are spending time apart quite a bit. They are leading quite separate lives,” a friend said.

'Spotted with a girl'

Speculation then continued after Tommy was "spotted with a girl" in a nightclub with singer Chris Brown.

The boxer was condemned after footage of the incident circulated on social media with fans pointing out that Molly was at home along looking after their child.

In the video, Tommy is seen having his face being squeezed by an unknown girl.

Others have speculated that the manner in which the break-up was announced suggests it was very unplanned.

The statements were posted separately and not in a joint fashion.

She also doesn't say anything about remaining friends with Tommy or still having a lot of love for him, like many break-up announcements do.

Some have pointed out the wording in the statement suggests it could have been rather abrupt and unpleasant.

"I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way," she said.

She also says MY beautiful daughter rather than OUR, as could be expected.

Molly said she was "extremely upset" to make the announcement. Picture: Getty

Molly's full statement reads: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Molly made the emotional announcement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Fury also took to Instagram to share a similar statement.

He said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

"Bambi is our priority."