Moment boy is pulled alive from rubble after Miami building collapse

25 June 2021, 11:07

By Emma Soteriou

This is the moment a boy was pulled out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Miami.

The video shows the unidentified child being carried out by firefighters in the ongoing search and rescue effort at the scene.

He was placed on a stretcher before being taken away from the wreckage.

This comes after it was revealed that almost 100 people were still unaccounted for from the incident and one person was confirmed to have died.

Authorities raised fears that the death toll could climb sharply.

Rescue crews are "doing everything they can to save lives. That is ongoing, and they're not going to rest," Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Teams were trying to enter the building from a parking garage beneath the structure to continue their search.

In the meantime, hotels have been opened to displaced residents and deliveries of food, medicine and more are being arranged, Mayor Charles Burkett explained.

A wing of the 12-storey building in Surfside collapsed at around 1:30 am on Thursday, though it is still unknown what the cause was.

President Joe Biden has promised to provide federal aid if requested.

