Watch the moment cyclist 'coughs and spits' at driver raging 'I've got Covid!'

By EJ Ward

Watch the moment a driver was left shocked after a cyclist allegedly coughed and spat at her and raged that he had coronavirus.

The woman, who did not want to be named, told reporters she had been out for a drive in Doncaster, South Yorkshire when the confrontation happened.

The video shows the shocking moment the cyclist shouts 'I've got Covid, I've got Covid' as they appear to cough and spit towards her.

The driver is then heard shouting back "get out of my face then".

The woman said she is now awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test to see if she has caught the virus after the incident which happened at around 3pm on January 12.

The cyclist can be heard yelling at the driver. Picture: LBC

Speaking to Yorkshire Live the female driver said: "I went out for a drive and had to pull over due to feeling sick. The person on the bike then asked if I could pull over down the road so I did, then they started being very aggressive.

"I was pulled into a lay by so wasn't causing any problems to anyone else. But, when they peddled past, they said pull over on the next left. They were already off their bike and they just started shouting, then started recording so I did the same."

The driver told the newspaper that the cyclist then became aggressive and the confrontation ensued.

"I asked them to get away from me and to back off, but they said 'I have Covid' and coughed in my face then spat all over me", the woman said.

She added: "I got back into the car went home and cleaned myself up, ordered a Covid test and rang 101."

LBC has contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment.