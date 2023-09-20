Moment cyclists bump into King Charles while out riding on Balmoral estate

The cyclists enjoyed a pleasant chat with King Charles before heading on their way. Picture: YouTube

By Asher McShane

A group of cyclists bumped into King Charles while he was out hiking alone on the Balmoral Estate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The King, 74, was walking in wet weather, surrounded by midges while on his summer break in Aberdeenshire, when the group of cyclists bumped into him.

The Royal stopped for a chat - and a clip of the surprise meeting was shared online by biker Andrew McAvoy on his McTrail Rider YouTube channel.

The group happened upon the King while heading for Gelder Shiel, one of the so-called 'royal' bothies, on the Balmoral Estate on the northern edge of Lochnagar.

Skip to the 4.25 mark in the video below to see the encounter

We Bumped Into King Charles On This Bike Ride!

The group ride past several Range Rovers and what appears to be a shooting party before encountering a lone figure walking along the muddy track.

It turns out to be the king. Moments earlier, one of the group said: “It would be cool to see Charlie.”

The group share a pleasant chat with the king, who confirms it is his summer break.

He tells them: “It is wonderful up here.

"The midges are horrendous. It's typical. I like my walking."

Before they part ways, the King tells them: “Take care. Don’t fall off!”

Andrew the says to the camera: "That was a king. That was pretty cool.

"What a nice man, lovely man. Had time for us."

He added: "Do you know all I can think of, I wish I met the Queen now."

Click here to watch the full video on McTrail Rider’s YouTube channel.