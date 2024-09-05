Moment drunk easyJet passenger attempts to storm cockpit mid-flight before being apprehended by fellow passengers

5 September 2024, 11:03 | Updated: 5 September 2024, 11:05

Moment drunk easyJet passenger attempts to storm cockpit mid-flight before being apprehended by passangers
Moment drunk easyJet passenger attempts to storm cockpit mid-flight before being apprehended by passangers. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The moment a drunk EasyJet passenger was wrestled off a flight after attempting to storm the cockpit has been caught on camera.

The footage shows a full flight applauding a man after he apprehended his fellow passenger, with the drunk man announcing to the plane that he was taking over control of the flight.

The altercation took place aboard flight EZY8235 to Kos, took place on Tuesday, with crew struggling to restrain the passenger.

It saw the man claim the pilot was "rubbish" according to reports, after the flight hit a patch of turbulence.

One social media user posted a video from onboard the flight, writing: "Live scenes EasyJet Gatwick to Kos emergency landing after man damages plane trying to get off midair"

The incident was caught on camera by TikTok user Charlotte Keen, who wrote: "Live emergnecy landing to munich #fyp #easyjet #travel"

It's believed a woman, initially believed to be his girlfriend, apologised to people seated nearby .

"Get off you loser", one passenger can be heard shouting, before the man was bundled off the plane to a chorus of boos.

She reportedly told passengers he “one too many” – before distancing herself and saying she had nothing to do with the man.

According to passengers, the inflight intercom is said to have been broken during the incident.

The passenger was eventually apprehended by cabin crew as one passenger was given a round of applause
The passenger was eventually apprehended by cabin crew as one passenger was given a round of applause. Picture: charlotte_keen1

The man said: "Sorry, everyone, sorry.'

However, his apology fell on deaf ears as passengers said: "You're not sorry at all mate."

Cabin crew tackled him to the floor after he made an a-line for the cockpit, with some passengers assisting in the man's detention.

The man was eventually dragged off the flight and apprehended by authorities on the tarmac.

