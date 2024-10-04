Moment 'drunk' easyJet passengers clash in mid-air brawl as captain forced to divert flight

4 October 2024

The moment ‘drunk’ easyJet clash
The moment ‘drunk’ easyJet clash. Picture: Tiktok/@flashman1986

By Henry Moore

This was the moment a flight returning to the UK from Turkey was forced to land in Athens as passengers brawled with each other.

A video shared on TikTok shows two men shouting at each other on a flight from Antalya, Turkey, to Gatwick.

The clash saw the trip diverted to Athens, Greece.

The clip, posted online by 38-year-old Carl James, showed cabin crew desperately trying to separate the men.

The plane’s captain can be heard saying: "To the people who are fighting, the police are waiting for us at the gate.

"You are only making things worse for yourself. Please sit down."

Warning: The below video contains very strong language

It is unclear what started the fight, but the original TikTok post is captioned: "POV your flight back from Turkey gets diverted to Athens because boys can't handle their drink."

One of the men involved in the clash is, for some unknown reason, shirtless.

At one point, a woman can be heard shouting at him: "You've f****d us all up you silly c**t. You've f****d us all up."

She adds: "You're a bully, the whole plane thinks you're a d***head."

The flight was originally heading to London Gatwick.
The flight was originally heading to London Gatwick. Picture: Tiktok/@flashman1986

A spokesperson for easyJet said: "Flight EZY8558 from Antalya to London Gatwick on 1 October diverted to Athens and was met by police after landing due to two passengers behaving disruptively onboard.

"easyJet's cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

"Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate disruptive behaviour onboard.

"The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority."

