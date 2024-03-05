Spider-Nan: Moment elderly shopper left dangling from storefront after her coat gets stuck on the shutters

The elderly lady was left dangling from the shop front when her coat was caught by the electronic shutters. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

This is the moment an elderly shopper was left hanging from a store's electronic shutters as she stood waiting for it to open.

CCTV footage shows Anne Hughes, 71, standing outside of the Best One store in Tonteg, South Wales, just before it opened at 8am on Monday.

Footage shows the store's electronic shutters start to open before it quickly becomes clear that Ms Hughes' coat is stuck on them.

She is hoisted into the air as the shutter moves up and is then left dangling, clinging onto her shopping trolley for dear life.

A store worker then rushes outside to help Ms Hughes, who at this point, is dangling upside down.

The man lifts her off the shutter as it slowly starts to move down again. she was left unharmed.

Speaking at her home near the shop later, Anne said: "I was just stood there when my coat got caught and up I went. I thought flipping heck!

"People say it could happen to anyone, no, it could only happen to me! It's just lucky I've got a good sense of humour.'

After the footage went viral online, thousands of well-wishers commented underneath the video.

One person said: "I hope she's ok, and I'm guessing by the share that she sees the funny side of it."

Another added: "Full marks for still holding on to the shopping trolley."