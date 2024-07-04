Moment paedophile teacher Rebecca Joynes, 30, is left reeling as police tell her she is being arrested for grooming boy

Rebecca Joynes, 30, was today jailed for six-and-a-half years for grooming two youngsters from the age of 15. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

This is the moment a paedophile teacher's face drops as police inform her she is being arrested for having sex with a teenage boy.

Rebecca Joynes, 30, was today jailed for six-and-a-half years for grooming two youngsters from the age of 15.

The disgraced teacher was arrested in October 2021 and was on bail for sexual activity with the first child, Boy A, when she began having sex with the second, Boy B. She later went on to become pregnant by Boy B.

Footage released following her sentencing has now shown the moment Joynes was left stunned as police informed her she was being arrested.

The police body-cam video initially shows a male police officer knocking on the door telling her they’re “looking for Rebecca”.

“It’s me,” she responds.

The male and female officers then ask if they can enter the flat and the teacher leads them inside.

Footage shows arrest of Rebecca Joynes

Rebecca Joynes, 30, arrives at Manchester Crown Court where she was sentenced today. Picture: Alamy

“I’m not sure you know how much is going on, but my colleagues got something that she needs to say to you,” the male officer tells Joynes.

The other officer then informs her: “So obviously given what’s happened and everything [after being] sent home from school today.

Joynes' face then drops as she is informed she is being detained. The female officer says: "You are under arrest at the moment on suspicion of sexual activity with a child.

"You do not have to say anything that but it may harm your defence if you do not mention when questioned something which you later rely on in court. Anything you do say may be given in evidence.”

Appearing confused by the arrest, a stunned Joynes asks the officers: “How’s it gone so far since…?”

The female officer responds: “The necessity for the arrest is obviously to protect the vulnerable and for problems that affect the investigation. So obviously you are under caution. You will be given obviously your chance to say everything at the station. But obviously for the time being you are under arrest."

Footage later shows a despondent Brooks staring down at the floor from inside a cell.

Video also released by the court today showed the moment Joynes groomed Boy A by purchasing a Gucci belt at the cost of £345.

Rebecca Joynes seen buying Gucci belt for 15-year-old boy

It comes after Joynes visibly shook and broke down in tears as she was jailed at Manchester Crown Court this afternoon.

Passing sentence, Judge Kate Cornell told the defendant: "There is a breathtaking arrogance in your conduct. You were the adult. You were the person in control, the person who should have known better and entrusted by the school and the boys and by their parents of caring for their sons.

"Instead, you abused that position of trust and exploited the privileged role for your own sexual gratification."

Joynes had been found guilty by a jury of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust, following a two-week trial at the court in May.

Judge Cornell said Joynes was a "high achiever" who had thrown her career away and had her baby taken away from her through her own actions.

She continued: "From the outside it may be easy to fall into the misconception these boys were not victims.

"It may be asked what 15-year-old boy would not want to have sex with an older, attractive teacher? Surely they would be up for it. How can this be a crime?

"Well Miss Joynes, there is no doubt this is a crime. Both boys were very much victims, obviously unworldly and vulnerable to the advances from an older attractive woman.

"You felt buoyed and boosted by their attention. You were the one with the car, the flat, the money, the life experience.

"There's no real insight from you, you continue to deny the offences and have been silent on the distressing impact on these boys."