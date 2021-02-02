Moment police break up 50-person drum n' bass rave for breaking Covid rules

2 February 2021, 11:21

By Patrick Grafton-Green

This is the moment police in Bristol broke up a drum n’ bass rave involving more than 50 people for breaking Covid rules.

Officers were called to the party at 2.30am on Saturday, with bodycam footage showing one of them telling revellers to turn the music off before adding “no one’s going anywhere yet”.

The officer announces he is seizing the sound system and tells everyone show him their IDs.

Several revellers fled the bash, on Tyndalls Park Road, but fixed penalty notices of £800 were issued to 13 people.

Six other people were given formal warnings, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The incident was among more than 12 reports of house parties across the force area over the weekend, with officers issuing 47 fixed penalty notices in total.

Two people were fined while words of advice were given to others after around 30 people were found at a house on Ashgrove Road.

Several people at a house party on Brighton Road jumped over the garden fence in a bid to escape when police arrived, while others hid inside.

Officers identified those involved and fines of £200 were issued to 10 people.

Six people having a party at an address of Hotwell Road, four at a house in Weston-super-Mare and four at a property in Stoke Gifford were issued with Covid-19 fines.

Fixed penalty notices were also handed to eight people attending gatherings at properties on Apsley Road and Denmark Street in Bristol, Elmtree Road in Kingswood and Walsh Close in Weston-super-Mare.

Inspector Ruth Gawler said: "Millions of people across the country are diligently following the rules and making huge sacrifices to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"Yet there is clearly a selfish minority who seem to think the rules don't apply to them and they can go about their lives as normal.

"Their actions are not only putting themselves at risk, but risking the lives of their families, friends, and their whole community.

"The fact people tried to flee from officers is evidence they know exactly what they are doing is wrong.

"We will not stand by and let these irresponsible few break the rules in this egregious manner and we will give them severe penalties."

