Moment police shut down Covid-19 rule break party in east London shipping containers

By Ewan Quayle

The mystery organiser of a Covid rule-breaching party in some shipping containers is facing a £10,000 fine after police raided the event.

Officers were called to a site in Hackney at around 3am on Sunday after reports of anti-social behaviour, loud music and a gathering of at least 30 people near Trowbridge Gardens.

Police arrived to find the party in full swing and crowds of people socialising around two stacked shipping containers, in what they described as a "barefaced breach" of lockdown restrictions.

Read more: Partygoers face fines after police crash barbershop lockdown bash

Read more: Nearly 70,000 Covid-19 fines handed out in England and Wales

The two officers immediately told people to leave but the Metropolitan Police said they were unable to take enforcement action at the time because they were so heavily outnumbered.

Police officers crashed a party at a group of shipping containers in Hackney. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Party-goers dispersed shortly afterwards but officers failed to catch the organiser, who fled the scene the moment police arrived.

An investigation was launched immediately to track them down, with investigators having now identified them and reported them for a £10,000 fixed penalty notice - the highest possible fine for a Covid-19 breach.

Chief Inspector Pete Shaw said: “Once again, officers put themselves at risk to deal with inconsiderate people who, on this occasion, were packed into a confined and dangerous space.

“I am incredibly pleased we were able to track down the person responsible for organising this event. Given the dangers these events pose to the infection rate, it is only right that we prove that actions have consequences.

“I hope this hefty fine demonstrates that we will not tolerate blatant breaches of the rules that are in place to keep everyone safe.

Read more: 'Selfish' pair fined £10,000 each for avoiding hotel quarantine after Dubai trip

"This sends a clear message that if you organise or facilitate this type of event, which will still be illegal for months to come, then we will do everything we can to find you and issue a large fine.

"It is frustrating that, almost a year into the pandemic, there are still some people acting so selfishly, especially given the awful human cost from this virus."