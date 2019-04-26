Moment Tata Steel Plant Exploded Caught On Video

Several huge explosions at the Tata steelworks in Port Talbot on Friday was caught on CCTV.

Two people were injured in the explosion the Tata Steel plant in Port Talbot, South Wales.

Residents reported hearing three loud bangs at the steelworks in South Wales shortly after 3.30am on Friday morning.

The moment of the explosion was captured on the CCTV of a local resident.

The footage shows the night sky lit up as a series of explosions rocked the sleepy South Wales town.

Briefly the frame is filled with light as the explosion occurs, rendering a scene almost like daylight.

The moment a second explosion occurs. Picture: Daniel Okane

TATA said there were no serious injuries and all fires are "under control."

Tata Steel in Europe confirmed on Twitter that two of their employees were "slightly injured" in the accident.

We can confirm two of our employees were slightly injured when there was a spillage of liquid iron while it was travelling to the steel plant. All fires have now been extinguished. A full investigation has begun. — Tata Steel in Europe (@TataSteelEurope) April 26, 2019

South Wales Fire and Rescue confirmed that there was no danger from hazardous smoke as a result of the explosion.