Moment teenage car thief rams police officer off motorbike during chase, leaving PC seriously hurt

Moment car thief rams police officer off motorbike

By Henry Moore

This is the moment a teenage car thief rammed a police officer off of his motorcycle, leaving him seriously injured.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A teenager has been jailed after ramming a stolen car into a police officer following a high-speed chase in North London.

David Doyle, 19, was sentenced to five and a half years behind bars at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty. He was also disqualified from driving for 81 months.

On the evening of May 17, PC Richard Keel began tracking Doyle from his motorcycle when he spotted the teenager driving a stolen car at dangerously high speeds.

Read more: Sadiq Khan thanks police officer who shot dead gangster Chris Kaba and says armed officers 'deserve our support'

Doyle rammed the stolen car into the police officer. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A high-speed chase through the streets of North London followed before Doyle reversed the stolen vehicle toward PC Keel multiple times, ramming him and knocking him off of his bike.

Doyle then fled the scene, leaving PC Keep with serious injuries.

PC Keel, who is based on the Central North Command Unit, said: “Although I’m on a challenging journey to recovery, I’m pleased that Doyle has been brought to justice for the attack. This incident is a reminder of the dangers we face as we strive to keep communities and Londoners safe.

“I would like to thank the members of the public that helped me that day and my colleagues who have been extremely supportive during this difficult time.”

Officers located the stolen vehicle around a mile away from the incident and after trawling through CCTV footage arrested Doyle on May 23.

British police motorcyclist on the streets of London - FILE. Picture: Alamy

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “Every day 18 of our officers are assaulted in the line of duty protecting the public.

Two are seriously injured each week. I am constantly humbled by the selfless and brave commitment of the men and women of the Met who put their lives on the line to keep Londoners safe.

That’s exactly what PC Keel did and I am pleased we were able to bring his attacker swiftly to justice.

“I had the opportunity to thank PC Keel for his service and wish him a speedy recovery.

“I'd also like to thank those members of the public and London Ambulance Service paramedics for the help they provided following the incident.”