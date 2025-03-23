Average family to be '£1,400 worse off' by 2030, study finds

23 March 2025, 08:15

Brits are set to be £1,400 by 2030, a new study suggests
Brits are set to be £1,400 by 2030, a new study suggests. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The average family is set to be £1,400 a year worse off by 2030, a new study shows.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amid rising mortgages, soaring rent costs, falling real earnings and the decision to freeze tax thresholds, Brits will seemingly be noticeably worse off in five years time.

According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), those living on the lowest incomes will also see their living standards drop by twice as much compared to middle and high-earning Birts.

New data by JRF indicates the government is set to miss out on one of its main goals, raising living standards across the UK by the next election.

But this £1,400 drop in cash by April 2030 will mark a 3% drop in disposable income for most families.

Read more: Rachel Reeves takes axe to Civil Service: Government departments to make £2billion cuts

Labour set to announce biggest cuts 'since austerity': Is Keir Starmer a hypocrite?

This data was collected before the government announced plans to cut £5 billion in disability benefits.

JRF said it used a YouGov study of 5,000 people as well as Bank of England predictions to find its conclusions.

It comes as Rachel Reeves is poised to order the civil service to slash more than £2 billion a year from its budget by the end of the decade as part of the Government's spending review.

The Cabinet Office will order departments to cut their administrative budgets by 15%, which is expected to make £2.2 billion in savings a year by 2029-30.

They will first be asked to reduce budgets by 10% by 2028-29 in a bid to save £1.5 billion a year, which the head of the FDA union said equates to nearly 10% of the salary bill for the civil service.

Administrative budgets include HR, policy advice and office management rather than frontline services. Departments will receive instructions in a letter from Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden in the coming week, The Telegraph reported.

A Cabinet Office source said: "To deliver our Plan for Change we will reshape the state so it is fit for the future. We cannot stick to business as usual.

"By cutting administrative costs we can target resources at frontline services - with more teachers in classrooms, extra hospital appointments and police back on the beat."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

Turkish president Erdogan's main political rival arrested and jailed ahead of trial

The collision took place on Wrexham Road, New Broughton.

Two teenagers killed in late-night Wrexham motorbike crash

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope Francis to make first public appearance today as he returns to Vatican after five weeks in hospital

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named his plan the "coalition of the willing."

Trump's special envoy dismisses Starmer's Ukraine plan as a 'posture and a pose'

Norwood Primary School in Eastleigh, Hants.

Primary school branded 'disgraceful' as it cancels annual Easter celebration to 'respect diverse religious beliefs'

Chancellor Rachel Reeves Hosts Roundtable With Regulators.

Rachel Reeves takes axe to Civil Service: Government departments to make £2billion cuts

Thomas Woldbye said he is 'proud' of how Heathrow Airport handled Friday's catastrophic closure.

Why Heathrow Airport boss 'went to bed' as inferno raged while 300,000 passengers faced flight chaos

Professor Stephen Hawking

Cambridge University sparks row over claims Stephen Hawking 'benefited from slavery'

Flights Resume As Heathrow Re-opens

Heathrow launches internal review after Miliband demands 'urgent investigation' into nearby fire

Photo of Searchers

Britain’s 'longest-running' pop band to break-up with final show at Glastonbury after nearly 70 years

A bomb squad carried out a controlled burn in a skip after explosive chemicals were found in a Sussex home.

Bomb squad carries out 'controlled burn' of explosive chemicals found in Sussex home after 70 evacuated

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope Francis returning to Vatican tomorrow after five weeks in hospital with double pneumonia

Davina McCall.

Davina McCall reveals tumour removal was 'hardest thing she's ever been through'

Jamie Cooper, 33, went on the run after breaking out of a prison van on the M55 motorway.

Prisoner who escaped police van on motorway arrested after four-day manhunt

A report has found rape culture exists in 1,600 primary schools.

Rape culture found in 1,600 primary schools, report reveals

Heathrow as resumed "full service" but some flights remain cancelled.

Heathrow resumes full service as Ed Miliband demands 'urgent investigation' amid warnings of more delays

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bills are set to rise this April

All household bills set to rise in April and what you need to know to save cash

George Foreman, Donald Trump and Evander Holyfield pose together in 1991

Donald Trump leads tributes to 'exceptional' George Foreman as boxing icon dies aged 76

The Silent Scandal of ‘Debanking’: Why Innocent Britons are paying a high price for inadequate fraud prevention

The Silent Scandal of ‘Debanking’: Why Innocent Britons are paying a high price for inadequate fraud prevention
Heathrow as resumed "full service" but some flights remain cancelled.

Heathrow resumes full service as National Grid 'deeply sorry' amid warnings of more delays after day of travel chaos
Emergency services at the scene on the A259 Marina, as residents have been evacuated after police declared a major incident following the discovery of 'explosive' chemicals at a property in St Leonards, East Sussex.

Residents still not allowed home after explosive chemicals found in Sussex property with major incident declared
Thomas Woldbye said he is 'proud' of how Heathrow Airport handled Friday's catastrophic closure.

Heathrow boss 'proud' of how airport handled inferno leaving hundreds of flights cancelled

Harrods department store owner Mohamed Al Fayed

Harrods lawyers 'propose six-figure payouts' to victims of alleged sexual abuse by al Fayed
The Pope intends to appear at his hospital window tomorrow in his first public appearance since February.

Pope Francis to make first public appearance tomorrow after battling double pneumonia

Chancellor Rachel Reeves gives a speech on economic growth at Siemens Healthineers.

Rachel Reeves rules out 'tax and spend' ahead of spring statement

Linda Nolan's brother, Brian, shared his cancer diagnosis just weeks after his sister's death.

Linda Nolan’s brother reveals cancer diagnosis becoming fifth sibling facing the disease

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales (left), Colonel-in-Chief, Mercian Regiment in a Challenger 2 tank

Prince William rides in tank on NATO's border with Russia as he gives British troops show of support
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to make ‘secret offer’ to Donald Trump during historic second state visit

The Prince of Wales holds a phone to take a selfie during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Tallinn, on the first day of his visit to Estonia. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Prince of Wales becomes 'King of the selfies' after royal seen posing for pictures with well-wishers in Estonia

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News