Government announces cash reward scheme for whistleblowers who expose tax avoidance and fraud

11 March 2025, 23:55 | Updated: 11 March 2025, 23:58

A logo is pictured outside the Treasury building in central London.
A logo is pictured outside the Treasury building in central London. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The government is set to offer employees of wealthy bosses and multinational businesses thousands of pounds for exposing tax avoidance and fraud under a new scheme.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Treasury's plans for a whistleblower scheme are based on the US-based model encouraging people to speak out.

They will receive up to 25% of the extra tax raised in return for coming forward, according to The Times.

Whistleblowers in the US have received vast sums of cash in the reward scheme across the Atlantic.

In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the Internal Revenue Service in the US paid $89 million (£68 million) to 121 whistleblowers, amounting to $735,537 (£568,000) each.

The whistleblowers had given information that enabled an extra $338 million (£261 million) in tax collection.

Last year, the IRS a single individual was forced to return $263 million, with three informants splitting a $74 million (£57 million) reward between them.

Read more: Government set to scrap tax returns for 300,000 Brits with 'side-hustles'

Read more: TikTok to launch new parental monitoring tools as app sets limit for teens

Government posts record borrowing surplus in January amid rise in tax receipts

James Murray, Exchequer secretary to the Treasury, said: “Tax fraud is a crime — it rips off everyone else who plays by the rules.

"As is the case in the US and Canada, our new approach will make sure people are incentivised to do the right thing and help the government to tackle tax avoidance head on. This new scheme helps deliver our plan for change, by supporting economic growth and putting more money in people’s pockets.”

It comes as the government announced that around 300,000 people with side-hustles would be exempt from filing tax returns.

Mr Murray announced the plans to triple the Self Assessment reporting threshold for trading income from £1,000 to £3,000.

The Government believes this will slash admin for hundreds of thousands of people with ‘side hustles’, like influencers or those trading old clothes online, baking cakes or dog-walking.

The tax thresholds will not change but the Government sees this as a way to slash red tape and make the tax system simpler for people. The move is part of bigger plans to reform HMRC and Mr Murray will announce it as part of a speech to mark the 20th anniversary of the HMRC.

Mr Murray’s speech comes ahead of the Chancellor’s Spring statement later this month where Rachel Reeves will present the watchdog’s economic forecast which is expected to be difficult for the Government. Ms Reeves is also expected to slash welfare payments and cut the civil service headcount.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dog owners and their pet Rottweilers.

Nearly 2,000 dogs stolen across the UK last year, police say

TikTok is set to launch new parental monitoring tools.

TikTok to launch new parental monitoring tools as app sets limit for teens

Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in England. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Cargo ship in North Sea collision 'failed 10 safety checks', officials say after captain arrested

Couples who suffer miscarriages could get bereavement leave -with the government backing a proposed change.

Government backs paid bereavement leave for couples who suffer miscarriages

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts Reception At Downing Street To Celebrate International Women's Day

Keir Starmer hails 'remarkable breakthrough' in talks between Ukraine and US as 30-day ceasefire agreed

Newcomen Road

Girl, 13, charged with murder after mother-of-three found dead in house

Billy Joel

Billy Joel postpones tour dates due to 'medical condition' after shock fall on stage

Thousands of patients missed screenings for cancer and other diseases.

Thousands miss NHS screenings for cancer and other diseases in huge admin error

Exclusive
Yuriy Sak

'Time for Trump to play his cards': Ukrainian official 'optimistic' about peace but warns 'Russia can't be trusted'

Donald Trump, right, has welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky back to the White House after US and Ukraine officials agreed on a ceasefire plan.

Trump invites Zelensky back to White House weeks after infamous bust-up as 30-day ceasefire agreed

Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in England. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Cargo vessel's captain arrested for gross negligence manslaughter after North Sea collision

Joanne Penney, 40, has been named as the suspected victim of a shooting in a quiet Welsh neighbourhood.

Four more people arrested after mother shot dead on doorstep in possible case of 'mistaken identity'

Boohoo rebrands as Debenhams

Boohoo rebrands as Debenhams in major overhaul following drop in youth fashion labels' sales

File photo

'Over 100' rail passengers taken hostage in Pakistan after separatist militants hijack train in 'terror attack'

An easyJet pilot has been suspended after his jet flew too close to a mountain

EasyJet flight 'seconds from disaster' after nearly crashing into mountain with 190 passengers on board

Her son said her dogs were "her life." (FILE)

Missing mum found eaten by her two sausage dogs - as son says pets were 'her life'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tug boats shadow the Solong container ship as it drifts in the Humber Estuary, off the coast of East Yorkshire following a collision with the MV Stena Immaculate oil tanker

Man, 59, arrested for gross negligence manslaughter after North Sea ship collision

Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent.

Body of Valentine's Day shooting suspect formally identified after being pulled from river

US and Ukrainian delegations meet in Saudi Arabia as peace talks begin

‘Sign of hope’ as Zelenskyy’s chief of staff posts ‘handshake emoji’ as Ukraine peace talks under way
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Constance Marten's baby 'died after runaway aristocrat fell asleep on her' in 'tragic accident', defence claims
Madonna and Child by Antonio Solario

Stolen 16th-century Italian painting surfaces in Norfolk - but owner refuses to give it back to museum
Stuart Pearce has spoken about his health scare on a flight from America

Stuart Pearce breaks silence on medical emergency during transatlantic flight

Hannah, Carol and Louise Hunt.

Crossbow killer to die in jail after being handed whole-life term for killing his ex, her sister and their mother
The ships are still alight after the crash

No sodium cyanide aboard vessel that crashed into US oil tanker in North Sea, owner says - with ships still alight
The Met confirmed it has started an investigation Rupert Lowe

Met Police launches investigation into suspended Reform MP Rupert Lowe

In this image taken from video provided by Denys Mezentsev, rescue crews work on site after a cargo ship was hit by a tanker carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military off eastern England, Monday.

North Sea tanker collision: What is sodium cyanide and is it hazardous to humans and the environment?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles performs CPR on a medical test mannequin as he attends a celebration for the 1000th King's Nursing Cadet at the Royal College of Nursing in central London.

King Charles shows he's no dummy during royal college of nursing visit

The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London.

Kate and Charles attend Commonwealth Day celebrations for first time since their cancer treatments
The King has said restoring the "disrupted harmony of our entire planet" is the most "important" task facing humanity, in his Commonwealth Day message.

King says restoring ‘disrupted harmony’ of planet is ‘most important’ task for humanity in Commonwealth Day message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News