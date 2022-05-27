UK monkeypox cases pass 100 as another 16 infections detected in England

By Will Taylor

Monkeypox cases in England have passed 100 after another 16 cases were detected.

All were found in England, the UK Health Security Agency [UKHSA] said, bringing that country's total to 101.

Since the outbreak began, there have been three confirmed in Scotland, one in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.

Experts say the risk to the population is low but asked everyone to be alert for any new rashes or lesions on any part of their bodies.

In particular, a number of cases have been found in gay and bisexual men and they have been asked to pay particular attention to any symptoms, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UKHSA, said: "We are continuing to promptly identify further monkeypox cases in England through our extensive surveillance and contact tracing networks, our vigilant NHS services, and thanks to people coming forward with symptoms.

"If anyone suspects they might have rashes or lesions on any part of their body, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service as soon as possible, though please phone ahead before attending in person."

Anyone considered to be a high-risk contact of someone who contracts monkeypox should isolate at home for up to 21 days.

Close contacts are being offered doses of Imvanex, a safe smallpox vaccine that can reduce the risk of symptomatic infection and severe illness as a result of catching the virus.