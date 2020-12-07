Monolith appears on Isle of Wight beach after sightings in US and Romania

The monolith on the Isle of Wight is believed to be the fifth to appear in mysterious circumstances.
The monolith on the Isle of Wight is believed to be the fifth to appear in mysterious circumstances.

A fifth monolith has been found, this time on an Isle of Wight beach, just days after similar structures were seen in the United States and Romania.

The reflective pillar was spotted on Compton Beach, on the west side of the island, over the weekend by local residents.

Alexia Fishwick said the discovery was "really quite magical" and "many people took no notice of it".

"I'd read about the one in Utah and then Romania, so I knew the significance," she said.

Ms Fishwick said that people first thought she had photoshopped the images when she showed them.

Alexia Fishwick said many people thought she had photoshopped the images when she first showed them.
Alexia Fishwick said many people thought she had photoshopped the images when she first showed them.

Lee Peckham, a lawyer living on the island who also spotted the structure on Sunday afternoon, said: "I saw it and wondered what it was and thought it a rather strange thing to see on the beach!

"I wondered who put it there and why."

The first metal structure was spotted in Utah on 18 November, leading to speculations about why it was installed and by whom.

Almost as mysteriously as it appeared, the structure was removed on 27 November by five men who told witnesses to “leave no trace”.

Days later three other shining metal towers appeared in Romania and Southern California.

The structure in California, the third to be spotted, was reported to appear to be made of stainless steel, 10-feet tall and 18 inches wide and weighing about 200 pounds.

An anonymous collective called The Most Famous Artist has taken credit for the monoliths in Utah and California.

It posted an image of the Utah monolith on Instagram, with a £34,000 price tag.

However, when asked about the Isle of Wight structure, it said: "The monolith is out of my control at this point. Godspeed to all the aliens working hard around the globe to propagate the myth."

