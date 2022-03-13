Monthly £350 'thank you' payments for Brits who house Ukrainian refugees

13 March 2022, 00:01

Michael Gove said the UK "stands behind Ukraine" as a new scheme promises monthly payments to people who open their homes to refugees
Michael Gove said the UK "stands behind Ukraine" as a new scheme promises monthly payments to people who open their homes to refugees. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Brits offering homes to Ukrainian refugees through a new humanitarian route will receive a "thank you" payment of £350 per month, the Government has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Homes for Ukraine scheme, to be rolled out this week, will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people fleeing the war to safety - even if they have no ties to the UK.

Sponsors can nominate a named Ukrainian individual or family to stay with them in their home, or offer a separate property for them to use rent-free.

As a "thank you", sponsors will receive payments of £350 per month.

Read more: Seven dead including a child as 'Russia fires at women and children' fleeing Kyiv region

Read more: Roman Abramovich disqualified as director as sanctions throw Chelsea into chaos

People sponsoring refugees will be required to commit to the scheme for a minimum of six months, but are encouraged to keep up the offer for as long as they can.

Those offering accommodation will be vetted and Ukrainian applicants will undergo security checks.

A website gathering expressions of interest is set to launch on Monday.

It comes as the Government has faced criticism over the speed and scale of its efforts to bring fleeing Ukrainians to the UK.

The Government said it is also working to enable communities, the voluntary sector and charitable and religious organisations to sponsor groups of Ukrainians.

Read more: 'A new stage of terror': Zelenskyy compares Russia to Isis after Ukraine mayor 'kidnapped'

Read more: Russia warns International Space Station could crash if sanctions aren't lifted

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary, said the UK "stands behind Ukraine in their darkest hour", and urged people to "join the national effort" to help refugees.

"The crisis in Ukraine has sent shock waves across the world as hundreds of thousands of innocent people have been forced to flee their homes, leaving everything they know and love behind," he said.

"The UK stands behind Ukraine in their darkest hour and the British public understand the need to get as many people to safety as quickly as we can.

"I urge people across the country to join the national effort and offer support to our Ukrainian friends. Together we can give a safe home to those who so desperately need it."

But Labour cautioned that "too many questions remain unanswered" about the new scheme.

Shadow levelling-up secretary Lisa Nandy said it was unclear what support would be offered to vulnerable children and older people, whether provision would made for unaccompanied children, and what help would go to local government, sponsoring organisations and housing providers.

She said if Britons were required to have a prior connection to a Ukrainian family to sponsor them, that would be "a severe limitation".

"The pandemic showed that in a crisis we can step up as a country," she added.

"We stand ready to do that again. So far ministers have behaved like these are ordinary times, but these are extraordinary times and we need extraordinary measures."

Ukrainians who have sponsors will be granted three years' leave to remain in the UK, with entitlement to work and access public services.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford have said both Scotland and Wales are willing to become "super sponsors" for Ukrainian refugees.

In a letter to Mr Gove, they also renewed their calls on Westminster to waive all visa requirements for Ukrainian nationals trying to get into the UK.

The governments in Holyrood and Cardiff said super sponsorship would enable Ukrainians to get clearance to enter each country quickly and be housed temporarily while they work with local partners to provide longer term accommodation, safeguarding and access to services.

Read more: Russian blogger cries as Instagram is blocked by Vladimir Putin

Read more: Natasha Devon blasts 'barefaced temerity' of those blaming Ukraine invasion on wokeness

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi announced on Saturday that online lessons will be made available to 100,000 refugee pupils as they transition to "life and safety" in the UK.

"What you are seeing now is a surge in our capability to take more Ukrainians," he told the BBC earlier this week.

"I can tell you in my own department in education, I have a team that's already making plans for a capacity of 100,000 children that we will take into our schools."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A fake video shows what Russian bombardment of Paris would look like

'If we fall, you fall': Fake video shows Paris attacked in chilling warning from Ukraine

Sir Rod Stewart sang songs and struck a pose as he filled in potholes near his Essex home

Rod Stewart fills in potholes near his home saying 'no one else can be bothered'

Police are asking for people to come forward after the incident on Market Street in Bury city centre

Three teens arrested after man, 19, dies in broad daylight stabbing in Bury

There are a number of closures in the Slough area, including on the M4

M4 closed due to 'unexplained' death of man near motorway in Slough

Low traffic neighbourhoods are designed to make towns more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly - but some say they cause an increase in congestion

Council apologises after wrongly claiming LTNs caused reduction in pollution

Abramovich has been disqualified as a director at Chelsea

Roman Abramovich disqualified as director as sanctions throw Chelsea into chaos

Russia's space chief has made several bizarre remarks about the ISS

Russia warns International Space Station could crash if sanctions aren't lifted

Russian blogger cries as Instagram is blocked by Vladimir Putin

Russian blogger cries as Instagram is blocked by Vladimir Putin

The car ploughed into the house in Neasden

Pedestrian killed and passenger fighting for his life after car ploughs into house

An official has said the city of Volnovakha no longer exists after more than two weeks of attacks

'Entire city wiped out' by Russian bombardment as more evacuation routes attacked

President Zelenskyy attacked Russia over the alleged kidnapping

'A new stage of terror': Zelenskyy compares Russia to Isis after Ukraine mayor 'kidnapped'

There are fears that Belarus could invade Ukraine in coming days too.

Boris to ramp up pressure on Kremlin as Ukraine fears Belarus could invade

Energy bills are set to soar at least 14 times faster than wages within the next year

Cost of living crisis: Energy bills set to soar at least 14 times faster than wages

Andrei Kolesnikov is reportedly the third Russian general to have been killed in the conflict.

Third Russian general 'killed' in Ukraine in further blow to Putin

Roman Abramovich, Chelsea FC's owner, has been hit with sanctions.

Chelsea's bank account frozen by Barclays as Abramovich sanctions leave club in turmoil

Police are on the hunt for a woman after she sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Primark

Police search for woman who 'sexually assaulted boy, 13, in Primark after winking at him'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit-Traci Braxton

Singer Traci Braxton, of Braxton Family Values, dies aged 50

Russia Ukraine War

Russia strikes near Ukraine’s capital as siege of other cities goes on
United Nations Russia Ukraine

Russia ‘uses UN Security Council meeting to spread lies on chemical weapons’
Virus Outbreak China

China tightens controls as more virus cases reported

Russia Ukraine War

Russians push towards Kyiv as siege of other cities goes on

Saudi flag

Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 convicts in a single day

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early on Saturday, March 12, 2022, Ukrainian President Zelensky speaks in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky claims Russian forces have kidnapped mayor of Melitopol
Albania Prices Protest

Thousands of Albanians join protest against price hikes

Croatia Flying Object

Croatia criticises Nato after crash of Russian-made drone in Zagreb
Chile Presidential Inauguration

Chile’s new leftist president, 36, vows to combat inequality

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Natasha Devon blasts 'barefaced temerity' of those blaming Ukraine's invasion on wokeness

Natasha Devon blasts 'barefaced temerity' of those blaming Ukraine invasion on wokeness
Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands

Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands
Andrew Castle rips apart Met's 'insensitive and stupid' response to Everard vigil

Andrew Castle rips apart Met's 'stupid' response to Everard vigil
Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr warned the National Insurance hike will be a very big story in coming weeks.

'Mark my words': Andrew Marr warns National Insurance hike will be a 'very big story'
Mariupol a 'mouse trap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP

Mariupol a 'mousetrap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr gave a scathing monologue on the UK's management of refugees.

Andrew Marr hits out at Boris Johnson over 'woeful' management of Ukraine refugee crisis
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police