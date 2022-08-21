Moment moped thieves target Bugatti Chiron driver with hammer as violent crimes and robberies grip London

The thief could be seen smashing the car window. Picture: Instagram/watch_crime_ldn

By Emma Soteriou

Two moped thieves have been caught smashing in the window of a Bugatti Chiron in Mayfair in a bid to 'steal the driver's watch'.

Footage circulating on social media showed a man smash the window of a Bugatti Chiron to get to the driver.

The man on a motorcycle - who was dressed in Deliveroo uniform - appears to make the move while stopping in traffic.

Joined by another man on a moped, he appears to use a hammer to smash the passenger side of the car's window before the Bugatti speeds off quickly.

The incident took place on Hyde Park Corner on Sunday, with extra footage showing what is suspected to be the same drivers targeting a passer-by on a street in Mayfair.

Read more: London sees bloodbath weekend amid spike in violence across capital

The incident came as part of yet another weekend of violence amid a spike in crime across the capital.

On Saturday night, four men were stabbed during a brawl in Brixton, with seven people having been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl has been left fighting for her life after a hit-and-run in Barnet, with police hunting for two men who fled the scene on foot.

Speaking to LBC about the rise in crime earlier in the week, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "We have seen over the last few days, the last week, a number of awful homicides.

"I’m afraid this summer we are seeing what we feared, which is an increase in violent crime… there are longer daylight hours, school holidays, a heatwave and so forth.

"We are working with the police to suppress that violence."