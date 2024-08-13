More than 1,000 arrested following UK disorder as Britain's youngest female rioter pleads guilty

13 August 2024, 18:53 | Updated: 13 August 2024, 18:55

The Southport murders sparked riots across the UK
The Southport murders sparked riots across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Over 1,000 people have been arrested in relation to the ongoing disorder that broke out in the wake of the Southport murders, police have confirmed.

Far-right protests were seen across the UK following the killing of three young girls in Southport after misinformation spread online surrounding the suspect claiming he was an asylum seeker.

The National Police Chiefs' Council has confirmed that as of Tuesday evening, 1,024 arrests have been made while 575 people have been charged in connection to the disorder.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 13-year-old girl became the youngest female to be convicted in the wake of the riots for threatening unlawful violence outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Aldershot.

The youth pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Tuesday following a protest outside Potters International Hotel on July 31.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted threatening unlawful violence that would cause a person to fear for his or her personal safety while with three or more other people in the Hampshire town.

Protests developed at Potters International Hotel in Aldershot where asylum seekers were being housed
Protests developed at Potters International Hotel in Aldershot where asylum seekers were being housed. Picture: Alamy

The girl, who sat with her parents throughout the short hearing, will be sentenced on 30 September at the same court.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said she was seen punching and kicking the entrance to the hotel.

Thomas Power, a senior crown prosecutor, said: "This alarming incident will have caused genuine fear amongst people who were being targeted by these thugs - and it is particularly distressing to learn that such a young girl participated in this violent disorder.

"Large scale public unrest is never acceptable and the Crown Prosecution Service will not hesitate to respond swiftly and robustly to uphold law and order."

Elsewhere on Tuesday, a man filmed looting shops while wearing an England flag top during riots in Hull has pleaded guilty to several offences.

John Honey, 25, took to Hull city centre on August 3 before looting Lush, the O2 store and Shoezone.

He pleaded guilty to all three counts of burglary and the racially aggravated criminal damage of a BMW and nine other cars.

Far-right protests and counter-protests broke out across the UK in the wake of the Southport attack
Far-right protests and counter-protests broke out across the UK in the wake of the Southport attack. Picture: Alamy

This comes after two 12-year-olds became the youngest people to be charged for their parts in the riots on Monday.

A 12-year-old boy from Southport has been charged with violent disorder and is due to appear at Merseyside Youth Court on Monday.

The other 12-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of violent disorder while attending Manchester City Magistrates Court today.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, a 53-year-old man was jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to three charges following a counter-protest in Brighton on 7 August.

Ian Ward was arrested and charged with affray, assault by beating of an emergency worker, and assault by beating.

