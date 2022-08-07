Impose more hosepipe bans, environment sec urges ahead of mid-30C temperatures

7 August 2022, 14:38 | Updated: 7 August 2022, 14:46

George Eustice spoke amid a prolonged dry spell
George Eustice spoke amid a prolonged dry spell. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

More hosepipe bans should be put in place, the environment secretary has said ahead of another heatwave.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Parts of the south and south-east of England were forecast to enjoy highs of 27C and 28C, while the Met Office said the mercury could climb to the mid-30Cs before the end of the week.

George Eustice, the environment secretary, urged water companies to follow bans already imposed for Southern Water's customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and South East Water's ban in Kent and Sussex.

A Welsh Water ban is also being implemented in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire later in August.

"In accordance with their drought plans, water companies across the country have rightly taken action to mitigate the effects of this prolonged dry weather using the range of tools available to them," Mr Eustice wrote in The Telegraph.

"I strongly urge others to do the same."

His comment is the first public intervention by a minister. Hosepipe bans restrict their use when watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools.

Parts of England have been scorched by the heat and dry weather
Parts of England have been scorched by the heat and dry weather. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for industry body Water UK said: "Every company has a drought plan in place, agreed with the Ministers and the Environment Agency. These set out specific triggers for activating different levels of response (including hosepipe bans).

"Government decided that it should be up to water companies to take the final judgment on when each plan's action triggers have been met.

Read more: Fresh hosepipe ban for Kent and Sussex after 'extreme weather conditions' triggers record dry spell

"In making those judgments, companies use specific indicators and criteria set out in the plans agreed with government.”

They added: "But reducing demand is just one way that companies are helping the environment - for example, they have also been sending pulses of cold water from reservoirs to rehydrate and cool down rivers to protect fish (especially salmon stocks), and are choosing their sources of water in a way that tries to alleviate as much pressure as possible on hot-spot areas of low river flows."

George Eustice called for a wider hosepipe bans
George Eustice called for a wider hosepipe bans. Picture: Getty

Brits have been urged to avoid the sun at midday and keep to the shade, with dry weather looking set to last for between a week and 10 days.

The Met Office said at the end of last week: "An area of high pressure building from the Atlantic into the south and south west of England will bring rising temperatures with some areas expected to reach low or even mid 30sC by the end of next week."

Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington said: "We could see parts of the UK entering heatwave conditions if the above-average temperatures last for three days or more.

"Many areas of the UK, especially the south will witness temperatures several degrees higher than average, but these values are likely to be well below the record-breaking temperatures we saw in mid-July."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Owami Davies has been missing for a month and several arrests have been made

Fifth arrest as police continue to investigate disappearance of student nurse Owami Davies

Archie Battersbee died after a series of legal fights to keep him on life support and moved to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's family says they were 'backed into corner by the system' and 'stripped of their rights'

A leaked military document suggests just under 40% of migrant crossings in June and early July came from Albania

'Can't be tolerated': Four in ten migrants 'came from peaceful Albania instead of war-torn nations' says report

Lilia Valutyte was stabbed to death in Boston

Heartbroken mum of Lilia Valutyte speaks out about how she found 9-year-old stabbed in the street

Smith and Simpson will be released in days after they served time for abusing their baby son Tony

Fury as vile parents who beat son so badly he lost both his legs to be released in days

Deborah James' book contains her final messages to her family

'Be brave': Deborah James' final message to her children as they tells them 'I believe you'll be OK'

Mr Sunak said he wants 'a tougher approach to university degrees that saddle students with debt, without improving their earning potential'

Rishi Sunak wants to phase out degrees that do not improve ‘earning potential’

A girl went missing at Liquid Leisure in Windsor

Girl, 11, dies after 'vanishing under surface at birthday party’ at waterpark near Windsor

The parched grass of Wimbledon Common pictured today

Forecasters predict 'wetter month' ahead in August ahead of 28C Sunday

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Leytonstone

Teenager stabbed to death in broad daylight on east London high street

Grant Shapps said a 'selfish' minority of cyclists think they are immune to red lights. File image shows cyclists waiting at red lights in London

UK cyclists who kill pedestrians face ‘death by dangerous cycling’ law

Six people have been arrested after the altercation

Six arrests after man dies during ‘altercation’ at Camber Sands holiday park

Archie Battersbee has died, his family announced in a tearful statement to the press

‘He fought to the very end’: Candles lit at hospital in memory of Archie Battersbee after life support withdrawn

Lauren Goodger's boyfriend was reportedly arrested

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger's boyfriend 'arrested over alleged assault on her'

The NHS was hit by a cyber attack

NHS hit by cyber attack targeting ambulance dispatch and emergency prescription software

Anne Heche was in a critical condition

Hollywood actress Anne Heche in critical condition after car crashes 30ft into home and bursts into flames

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel

Israeli air strike kills second senior Islamic Jihad commander

Joe Biden

Joe Biden leaves White House for first time since getting Covid-19

China Taiwan Military Exercises

China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with fourth day of military drills

Russia Ukraine War

First grain shipment to leave Ukraine under deal with Russia delayed in the Med

Russia Ukraine War Animals

Woman gives shelter to wild animals and pets in war-torn Ukraine

President-elect Gustavo Petro, left, speaks to supporters during a "popular and spiritual" inauguration ceremony presided over by local Indigenous groups and feminist activists (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Colombia’s first left-wing president ready to take reins of power

Flames and smoke rise from the Matanzas Supertanker Base

Seventeen missing and 121 hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel, in Gaza City

Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes

Flash flooding in Death Valley National Park

Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads

People watch a huge plume of smoke caused by a blaze after lightning struck an oil storage tank in Cuba

Dozens injured as lightning strike starts fire at Cuban oil storage facility

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis
James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London