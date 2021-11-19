More Insulate Britain activists being taken to court, Grant Shapps confirms

Grant Shapps has said another group of Insulate Britain activists are being taken to court. Picture: Alamy

By James Morris

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed the government is taking another group of Insulate Britain activists to court for breaching motorway injunctions.

It comes after nine eco protesters were jailed earlier this week for breaching the injunction taken out by National Highways to prevent motorway blockades.

And on Friday afternoon, Mr Shapps tweeted “now we're taking ANOTHER group to court who may face similar sentence – decision in hands of court. I continue to do all I can to protect road users.”

Insulate Britain has previously said it is expecting 23 more activists to be summoned to court.

The Department for Transport did not have details, including dates, of the new cases when approached by LBC this afternoon. Mr Shapps has also been contacted for comment.

Nine protesters were jailed at the High Court on Wednesday having admitted breaching the injunction in a blockade at junction 25 of the M25 on 8 October.

Dr Ben Buse, 36; Roman Paluch, 28; Oliver Roc, 41; Emma Smart, 44; Tim Speers, 36; and James Thomas, 47, were given four-month sentences.

Ana Heyatawin, 58, and Louis McKenchnie, 20, were jailed for three months.

Another, Ben Taylor, was jailed for six months following an “inflammatory” statement to the court on Tuesday in which he said he would block a motorway at the “earliest opportunity” if he was “not put in prison”.