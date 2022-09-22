More rail misery as another strike announced with 40,000 workers to walk out

RMT union members will strike on 8 October. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Fresh strikes are set to bring the UK’s rail network to a near-standstill as thousands of workers walk out to take up positions on picket lines.

More than 40,000 rail workers from across the country will strike on 8 October, the RMT union has announced.

Workers from National Rail and 15 train operating companies are set to strike as part of the RMT’s long-running dispute over pay, jobs, and conditions.

Rail strikes are already planned to take place on Saturday 1 October and Wednesday 5 October for Aslef union members. This will mean that around 10% of all UK services are likely to run on these dates.

The first strike will fall one day before the London Marathon, when thousands of runners will make their way to the capital. This will also impact the Conservative Party conference which is due to start on 2 October and finish on the second day of strikes.

Following the Queen’s death, unions cancelled their initial plans to strike during the period of mourning. The initial industrial action was due to take place on Thursday 15 and Saturday 17 September.

RMT boss Mick Lynch says: "our members have no choice but to continue this strike action". Picture: Alamy

Industrial action has already disrupted rail action throughout the summer. The RMT union held the biggest rail strike in 30 years over three days in June.

The RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch, said he was encouraged that the new Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan had met with rail union bosses.

Mr Lynch said: "We welcome this more positive approach from the government to engage with us as a first step to finding a suitable settlement.

“However, as no new offer has been tabled, our members have no choice but to continue this strike action

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes.”