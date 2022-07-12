Breaking News

‘Shocking failure': Over 1,000 children sexually exploited in Telford over 30 years

12 July 2022, 17:05 | Updated: 12 July 2022, 17:26

A report has found over 1,000 children were sexually exploited in Telford over three decades, party because of failings by West Mercia Police
A report has found over 1,000 children were sexually exploited in Telford over three decades, party because of failings by West Mercia Police. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

More than a thousand children were sexually exploited over at least 30 years in Telford amid "shocking" police and council failings, an inquiry has concluded.

Unnecessary suffering and even deaths of children might have been avoided, had West Mercia Police (WMP) "done its most basic job" in acting on reports of such crime, according to findings published on Tuesday.

For decades child sexual exploitation (CSE) "thrived" in the Shropshire town and went "unchecked" because of failures to investigate offenders and protect children amid fears that probes into Asian men would "inflame racial tensions".

Inquiry chairman Tom Crowther QC said: "The overwhelming theme of the evidence has been the appalling suffering of generations of children caused by the utter cruelty of those who committed child sexual exploitation.

"Victims and survivors repeatedly told the inquiry how, when they were children, adult men worked to gain their trust before ruthlessly betraying that trust, treating them as sexual objects or commodities.

"Countless children were sexually assaulted and raped. They were deliberately humiliated and degraded. They were shared and trafficked. They were subjected to violence and their families were threatened.

"They lived in fear and their lives were forever changed."

He said that "for decades CSE thrived in Telford unchecked" and agencies, including the council and WMP, were "aware of it in detail", adding: "Failure by agencies to investigate emboldened offenders; failure to safeguard put children at risk.

"So far as both the council and WMP were concerned, a number of features appear to have contributed to this shocking failure to address CSE: a focus upon abuse within the family, at the expense of extra-familial exploitation; over-caution about acting in the absence of 'hard evidence' - a formal complaint from a child - about exploitation; and a nervousness that investigating concerns against Asian men, in particular, would inflame racial tensions."

The chairman described a "culture of not investigating what was regarded as 'child prostitution'" and said the force turned "a blind eye and chose not to see what was obvious".

He said an absence of police action had emboldened offenders, and added: "It is impossible not to wonder how different the lives of those early 2000s victims of child sexual exploitation - and indeed many others unknown to this inquiry - may have been had WMP done its most basic job and acted upon these reports of crime.

"It is also impossible in my view, not to conclude that there was a real chance that unnecessary suffering and even deaths of children may have been avoided."

He also criticised the "glaring failure on the part of a generation of Telford's politicians" not to regard a child sexual exploitation response as an "essential service" in the period before 2016.

Seven men were jailed in 2013 following Operation Chalice, a police probe into child prostitution in the Telford area.

In 2018, a Sunday Mirror investigation concluded that around 1,000 children could have been sexually exploited in the Shropshire town over a 40-year period, leading to calls for a public inquiry which was commissioned later that year by Telford and Wrekin Council.

In 2019, one of the seven prosecuted six years earlier was jailed alongside three other men for abusing a "helpless" young girl who was "passed around like a piece of meat", sold for sex and raped.

The victim, aged just 13 when the abuse began in 2001, told how she was forced to perform sex acts in a churchyard, raped above a shop on a filthy mattress, and violently abused when she tried to refuse their advances.

The inquiry, which has taken three years to conclude, looked at allegations from 1989 to the present day but Mr Crowther said he had also spoken to victims whose experiences dated back to the 1970s.

