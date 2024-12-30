Police launch urgent hunt after more than £10m worth of jewellery and luxury handbags stolen from London home

30 December 2024, 18:28

More than £10m worth of luxury goods have been stolen from a London home.
More than £10m worth of luxury goods have been stolen from a London home.

By Henry Moore

Jewellery worth more than £10 million as well as designer handbags worth £150,000 have been stolen from a house in Primrose Hill in London.

Police have issued an urgent appeal for the suspect, aged in his late 20s or 30s, who broke into the Avenue Road home between 5pm and 5.30pm on December 7 by climbing in through a second-floor window.

He took the Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags, £15,000 in cash as well as items of jewellery worth £10.4 million that included unique pieces.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, cargo pants and a grey baseball cap, and kept his face covered.

A Van Cleef & Arpels necklace
A Van Cleef & Arpels necklace

Items that were taken include distinctive jewel-encrusted necklaces and bracelets.

The homeowners are offering a £500,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, and a second reward of 10% of the value of the recovered items for information that leads to the retrieval of the stolen jewellery.

Detective Constable Paulo Roberts said: "This is a brazen offence where the suspect has entered the property while armed with an unknown weapon and violated the sanctuary of the victims' home.

A Graff round white diamond ring
A Graff round white diamond ring

"The suspect has stolen £10.4 million worth of jewellery, much of which is sentimental and unique in its design, and therefore easily identifiable.

"We urge anyone who was in the area of Avenue Road, NW8, and saw anything suspicious to please come forward.

"Also, if you have seen this jewellery since, someone has offered to sell you it, or you have any further information, then please also contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting CAD reference 5775/07DEC, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

