More than 500 animals killed as blaze rips through shopping centre

Nearly 600 animals were killed in the blaze. Picture: Google maps

By Henry Moore

More than 500 animals have been killed after a fire broke out at a shopping centre in Dallas, Texas.

579 animals, mostly small birds, were in the pet shop at Plaza Latina in the north-west of the Texas city when the blaze erupted.

Most of the animals died of smoke inhalation, Dallas Fire and Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in a statement.

At least 45 firefighters battled the blaze for over two hours, Mr Evans said.

"While DFR personnel did search and attempt rescue, all animals in the shop unfortunately perished due to smoke inhalation," he said.

No people were injured in the fire. The structure of the large, one-story shopping centre was severely damaged, including a partially collapsed roof.

“While the fire did not reach the pet shop, a great deal of smoke did enter,” Dallas Fire-Rescue added.

“If one person's life would've been lost, that would've been devastating,' building manager Al Bargas told ABC8.

The centre includes multiple small businesses and was described on its Facebook page as "a place where people can go to eat, and buy all sorts of Latin goods and services".

A post on the page in Spanish asked for prayers for the families who work there.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined and remains under investigation.