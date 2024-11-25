More than a dozen people are missing after tourist vessel sinks in the Red Sea

The Sea Story tourist boat has disappeared. Picture: social media

More than a dozen people are missing after a boat sank off the coast of an Egyptian holiday hotspot.

The boat, Sea Story, was carrying 45 people, including 31 tourists of varying nationalities and 14 crew, on a multi-day diving trip when it went down near the coastal town of Marsa Alam, according to a statement by the Red Sea Governorate.

Authorities were searching for 17 people who went missing, the governor of the Red Sea region said on Monday. Rescuers have saved 28 people, Governor Amr Hanafy said in a statement.

Harbour of Port Ghalib Marsa Alam Red Sea Egypt. Picture: Alamy

Amr Hanafi said some survivors were rescued using a helicopter and have been taken to medical care. Efforts to locate more survivors were ongoing in coordination with the Egyptian navy and army.

The governorate said a distress call was received at 5:30 a.m. (0330 GMT) and that the boat had departed from Porto Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday, with plans to return to Hurghada Marina on Nov. 29.

The Red Sea is a popular diving destination renowned for its coral reefs and marine life, key to Egypt's vital tourism industry.

Built in 2022, Sea Story is a 144ft pleasure boat able to carry up to 32 passengers.With 18 twin cabins, the vessel takes tourists on diving trips to explore reefs and wrecks in the Red Sea.