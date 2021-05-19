More than half of children in parts of UK living in poverty, report says

19 May 2021, 08:56 | Updated: 19 May 2021, 09:25

Child poverty is on the increase in the UK, once housing costs are taken into consideration
Child poverty is on the increase in the UK, once housing costs are taken into consideration. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

The majority of children in some parts of the UK are growing up in poverty, a new report has found.

Research for the End Child Poverty Coalition - made up of charities, trade unions and faith groups - said rising house prices in London are pushing people to the brink.

The study revealed that eight constituencies had over 50 per cent of children growing up in poverty, once their family's housing costs are taken into consideration.

Top of the list of the 20 worst constituencies was Bethnal Green and Bow with 59.6 per cent, followed by Hackney South and Shoreditch at 56.3 per cent.

Chair of the coalition Anna Feuchtwang said: "The figures speak for themselves - the situation for children couldn't be starker.

"We all want to live in a society where children are supported to be the best they can be, but the reality is very different for too many."

Read more: Universal Credit: £20 increase 'must be extended to stop widespread poverty'

Read more: Start-up businesses invited to join challenge to tackle poverty premium

One mother of two said they were "just about surviving".
One mother of two said they were "just about surviving". Picture: Save the Children/PA

Vikki Waterman, a single mother of two from Durham who works full time, said: "Too many of us in the North East work twice as hard for half as much.

"We're not living, we're just about surviving."

The coalition also revealed that 60 per cent of the median income for a family of one adult and one child, after housing costs, was £223 a week in 2019/20, £280 for one adult and two children, or £400 for two adults and two children.

However, the government uses different ways to measure poverty levels in the UK.

It found that, between the period of 2009/10 and 2019/20, absolute child poverty – after housing - dropped from 28 to 25 per cent.

Read more: Caller's harrowing story of slipping into poverty due to lockdown

Read more: Syrians struggle in dire poverty 10 years after start of uprising

A spokesman said: "Latest figures show that the number of children in absolute poverty has fallen by 300,000 since 2010.

"We are committed to supporting families most in need, spending billions more on welfare and planning a long-term route out of poverty by protecting jobs through furlough and helping people find new work through our Plan for Jobs.

"We also introduced our £269 million Covid Local Support Grant to help children and families stay warm and well-fed throughout the pandemic."

Before the pandemic, the study by Loughborough University found that 4.3 million children were living in poverty in 2019/2020, which was up 200,000 from the previous year.

The figures shared by the coalition did not take the pandemic into account, but it will be shown in next year’s data.

Read more: Campaigners call for end to digital poverty among care leavers

Read more: Call to action after shocking rise in child poverty in North East

Latest News

See more Latest News

Comments from government ministers have led to confusion about holidays abroad to amber list countries.

Travel confusion: Can I go on holiday abroad? Where can I travel to from the UK?
A report has found that the Government were underprepared for a pandemic

Government was underprepared for a pandemic, report finds

Monument Valley is shown in Utah (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Navajo Nation surpasses Cherokee as largest Native American tribe
Palestinians use a water tanker to try to extinguish a fire at a paint factory after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah, Gaza Strip (Yousef Masoud/AP)

Israel continues air strikes in Gaza amid calls for end to bombardments
Commuters wear face masks and practise social distancing while onboard an underground train in Singapore (Zen Soo/AP)

Restrictions tighten across Asia amid surge in coronavirus cases
Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer Avicii (Amy Sussman/AP)

Stockholm concert venue renamed in honour of Avicii

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The warning was issued amid claims of mixed messaging from the Government

'Summer is not off': Travel expert accused Government of 'mixed messaging'
PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP

PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP
'E-scooters have no sound and are a pavement obstacle'

Blind caller fears London e-scooters will endanger partially-sighted people
'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK

'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK
James gave his reaction to the caller's comments

James O'Brien reacts to this caller who insists she's 'not for the vaccine'
Nick Ferrari clashed with this caller

Nick Ferrari clashes with 'selfish' caller who thinks yoga will protect him from Covid

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London