'More wretched Covid to come, but UK is getting back on its feet', says Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister has returned to Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson has told ministers that there is "more of this wretched Covid to come, but the UK is getting back on its feet" on their first day back after summer recess.

The Prime Minister told his cabinet: "People are going back to the office in huge numbers across our country - and quite right too.

"Of course we know there is still going to be more of this disease - this wretched COVID - still to come.

"Although we know there will be more outbreaks, we are absolutely confident that we are going to be able to deal with those outbreaks, and bit by bit this incredible country is getting back on its feet."

His comments come as the government prepares to launch its campaign to encourage people back into their workplaces this week, while the UK is lagging "well behind" EU countries in returning to work.

However, pictures posted on social media showed empty stations and quiet carriages on the morning commute as many workers continue to stay at home.

The cabinet is meeting in full for the first time in months. Picture: PA

Home Secretary Priti Patel attended the meeting. Picture: PA

Only 34 per cent of Britain's white-collar workforce has returned to the office, according to President of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Lord Karan Bilimoria, which is roughly half the Europe-wide average of almost 70 per cent.

Meanwhile, eight in 10 white-collar workers in France have returned to their workplaces, with Italy's number at a similar level, and seven in 10 Germans have gone back to the office.

Lord Bilimoria said: "We are well behind the curve in getting back to work."He added: "We've got to encourage people. They've got to feel confident and safe to return to work."

On Friday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC the government message is that "it is now safe to return to work".

"Where it is possible, people can now return to work, it is safe to do so," he said.

"Your employer should have put in Covid-friendly measures to ensure that people can work safely from their offices because there are just things which are impossible to do from home over Zoom videos as we're doing now.

"Gradually now people will start to return to the office, but I suspect we'll see more flexible working than we've seen in the past and it will be for employers and employees to work out the right balance in their particular cases."

Labour has previously criticised the plans as being "unconscionable", while the CBI said any return to work push should involve a "hybrid" approach that did not force people to return.

Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell said: "It beggars belief that the government are threatening people like this during a pandemic. Forcing people to choose between their health and their job is unconscionable.

"Number 10 should condemn this briefing and categorically rule out any such campaign."

Last week, a government spokesperson said: "We are working closely with employers across the country to help them make workplaces Covid-secure and give people confidence to go back to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Next week, we will showcase the benefits of returning safely to work and raise awareness of companies getting this right.

"We'll also provide practical steps businesses are taking to ensure offices are Covid-secure as well as alternative ways of travelling to work."