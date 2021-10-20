Morocco bans UK flights due to rising Covid cases

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Morocco has banned flights to and from the UK due to rising coronavirus cases.

Direct flights will be suspended between the two countries from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control show the North African nation's weekly rate of reported coronavirus cases on October 14 stood at just 10.4 per 100,000 people.

The current rate in the UK is 445.5 per 100,000 people.

The seven-day average for cases in the UK is standing at 44,145 per day - the highest level for almost three months, while on Tuesday a further 223 deaths were reported - the largest number since March.

Several flights between the UK and Morocco were cancelled on Wednesday.

EasyJet cancelled a flight from Gatwick to Marrakech, telling passengers: "As we'll be unable to fly to Morocco in order to operate any return flights after today, we've taken the decision to cancel your flight with us today."

British Airways cancelled a flight from Heathrow to the same destination.

The flight ban will affect families in England and Wales who booked half-term holidays in Morocco for next week.

Morocco's National Office of Airports said the policy will remain in place "until further notice".

The country is also banning flights to and from Germany and the Netherlands.