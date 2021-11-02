Morrisons apologises over 'non-EU salt and pepper' chicken label

Morrisons has been criticised over the labelling of the chicken product. Picture: Twitter

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Morrisons has apologised for labelling a chicken product as containing "non-EU salt and pepper".

The packaging for the £4 Salt & Pepper Chicken Crown was branded with a Union Jack, with the label adding that it is "made from British chicken".

The supermarket chain has faced backlash on social media, with some even threatening to boycott its stores.

One customer wrote: "Tell me @Morrisons that this is not real. Your response will dictate whether or not I ever shop at your stores again."

"I’m done with shopping @Morrisons... I can live with union flags on bananas, but the gratuitous slight on the EU is too much," another added.

Another described the packaging as "small-minded" and "populist-pandering bigotry that's just cost you a customer".

Morrisons apologised on Twitter, adding that "the wording on the packaging is an error” and “we are changing the packaging immediately".

A spokesperson added in a statement: "Our chicken label is adhering to British packaging regulations, however we will be redesigning it to make it clear this is not a political commentary."

Current government guidance stipulates that meat products from outside the European Union without a single country of origin should be described as "non-EU".

Retailers have been given until October next year to replace this with "non-UK" following post-Brexit rules changes.