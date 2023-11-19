Morrisons worker stabbed repeatedly by frenzied attacker in front of terrified shoppers

19 November 2023, 19:47

File photo of a Morrisons store
File photo of a Morrisons store. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Morrisons worker has been stabbed several times by a man who was "known to her" as terrified shoppers watched on.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The attack took place in St Helier on the Channel Island of Jersey at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

The woman was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

A male suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Read more: Two boys, 12, arrested after man, 19 stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

Read more: Horrifying moment knifeman, 43, kicks down door before fatally stabbing daughter’s father-in-law over wedding gifts row

Jersey Police said on Saturday: "Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 1.30pm this afternoon at Morrisons, Castle Quay, in St Helier.

"A 34-year-old female had been stabbed multiple times by a man who left the scene.

"She was taken to the Emergency Department by ambulance and remains there in a serious condition.

"A 55-year-old man who is known to the female has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in police custody at this time.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen this or who has any information.

"They can call police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nigel Farage has encountered some snakes on I'm A Celebrity

Nigel Farage puts his head into van of snakes on I'm A Celebrity as he jokes he's already dealt with them in the EU

France Napoleon’s Hat

Napoleon’s hat sells for 1.9 million euro at auction

Joss Ackland has died aged 95

White Mischief and Lethal Weapon 2 actor Joss Ackland dies aged 95

Rosalynn Carter

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies aged 96

Rosalynn Carter has died aged 96

Rosalynn Carter, former US first lady and wife of Jimmy Carter, dies aged 96

Mavis Christian Jr at a crime scene

Suspect kills himself after three women and girl, 13, shot dead

Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin 'feeling privileged' as he flies to Spain to celebrate 50th birthday and three sons amid terminal cancer battle
Argentina Election

Argentines vote in election that could lead Trump-admiring populist to victory

A nurse cares for premature Palestinian babies moved from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to the hospital in Rafah on Sunday

Premature babies evacuated from Shifa Hospital – World Health Organisation

Israel claims to have found a Hamas tunnel underneath the al-Shifa hospital

Israel 'finds Hamas base' under Gaza hospital, despite terror group's denials, as 'deal for hostage release close'

File photo of a British Airways passenger plane struggling with the high winds on approach to Heathrow Airport

Travel misery as Heathrow flights delayed because of strong winds and staff shortages

Ujeza Kurmekaj has been jailed for her role in people-smuggling gangs

Albanian people smuggler jailed after texts reveal how she managed Channel crossings, as dramatic raid footage released

The Galaxy Leader

British-owned cargo ship 'hijacked by Iran-backed Yemeni militia' with 25 people on board

Bulgaria Weather

Gales and heavy rain cause two deaths and disruption in Bulgaria

Russell Brand has been questioned by police

Russell Brand 'questioned by police' over three sex offence accusations

Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, smiles after being crowned Miss Universe

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios wins Miss Universe crown

Latest News

See more Latest News

Holly Willoughby is "not in a good place"

Holly Willoughby 'not in a good place' says pal Leigh Francis amid case against security guard accused of 'kidnap plot'
Premature Palestinian babies in Shifa Hospital last Sunday

At least 30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza’s main hospital

Emily started BamBonn Haircare just before the pandemic

From benefits to boss: How disabled mum turned her business set up with tax credits into £100k success
Israel and Hamas could soon thrash out a deal to see some of the hostages released

Israel 'close to agreeing deal for Hamas hostages' involving temporary ceasefire as only 'minor' issues remain
Grace Dent poked fun at Nigel Farage's plane crash

I'm A Celebrity 2023 contestant Grace Dent joked about Nigel Farage's plane crash asking if 'immigrants' saved him
Mavis Christian Jr

Manhunt after three women and girl, 13, shot dead ‘in three different locations’

Jon Venables did not attend his private parole hearing

James Bulger killer Jon Venables 'fails to attend parole hearing' despite it being held in private for his mental health
Jeremy Hunt has told LBC he wants to see lower taxes ahead of the Autumn Statement

'Put aside defeatism': Chancellor tells LBC he wants lower income tax amid claims he will cut burden in Autumn Statement
India Tunnel Collapse

Officials consider other rescue plans to reach trapped workers in India

Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'
The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit