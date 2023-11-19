Morrisons worker stabbed repeatedly by frenzied attacker in front of terrified shoppers

By Kit Heren

A Morrisons worker has been stabbed several times by a man who was "known to her" as terrified shoppers watched on.

The attack took place in St Helier on the Channel Island of Jersey at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

The woman was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

A male suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Jersey Police said on Saturday: "Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 1.30pm this afternoon at Morrisons, Castle Quay, in St Helier.

"A 34-year-old female had been stabbed multiple times by a man who left the scene.

"She was taken to the Emergency Department by ambulance and remains there in a serious condition.

"A 55-year-old man who is known to the female has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in police custody at this time.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen this or who has any information.

"They can call police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org".