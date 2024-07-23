Mortgage broker who murdered his wife to cash in on her life insurance and pay off £300,000 debt jailed for 24 years

23 July 2024, 18:37

Robert Hammond, 47, faced a "surging mountain of debt and financial pressures"
Robert Hammond, 47, faced a "surging mountain of debt and financial pressures". Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A mortgage broker who murdered his wife to pay off £300,000 worth of debt on her life insurance has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robert Hammond, 47, faced a "surging mountain of debt and financial pressures" when he strangled his wife Sian Hammond, a trial at Cambridge Crown Court was told today.

The defendant, also known as James, was in around £300,000 of debt and paid off the debt on his wife's life insurance policy four days before her murder, Prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC told the court.

Mr Paxton said that 46-year-old Mrs Hammond's life insurance policy was for a £450,000 payout in the event of her death.

Hammond denied his wife's murder at their family home in Primes Corner, Histon, Cambridgeshire, but he was found guilty by a jury.

Robert Hammond
Robert Hammond. Picture: Police

Judge Mr Justice John Cavanagh KC sentenced Hammond at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday to life in prison with a minimum term of 24 years.

He must serve this minimum term before he can be considered for release.

The judge told Hammond: "On the face of it, you had an enviable life, going on frequent holidays and you recently bought a holiday home."

But he said that "behind this facade, cracks were beginning to show".

"You had overextended yourselves with property renovations, the businesses were in a great deal of debt," the judge said. He said that Hammond had lied to creditors to put off payments, lying that he had cancer.

The judge said he was "sure that until the weekend of her death or at least very shortly before it, Sian was unaware of the predicament you were in".

He told Hammond: "You are a habitual and accomplished liar, lying whenever it suits your purpose to do so."

Read More: Thousands of prisoners are to be released after serving just 40 per cent of sentences as jails face 'collapse'

Read More: 'Short-tempered' cyclist jailed for at least 27 years for fatally stabbing a BMW driver who knocked over his bike

Hammond, who wore a suit in the dock and rested his glasses on the top of his head, shook his head as he was sentenced.

The judge told him "there was a way out but it would have involved dismantling the property portfolio you had built up over a number of years".

He said Hammond had carried out internet searches on how to disable the passenger airbag for a Ford Focus, a type of car that the family had, and relating to overdosing on diazepam - a medication his wife had previously used.

He described the attack on Mrs Hammond as "brutal and determined" but said that the "killing as it took place wasn't part of a careful plan - it happened more or less on the spur of the moment".

He said the trigger was not known, with Mrs Hammond unable to give evidence and Hammond's evidence "can't be trusted", but the judge suggested a "sudden argument" as a possibility.

The judge described Mrs Hammond as a "wonderful mother devoted to her two daughters".

Hammond dialled 999 just before 2am on October 30 last year and told the operator he found his wife face down on the bed and not breathing.

Christopher Paxton KC, prosecuting, said Hammond "faked the resuscitation attempts, then set on a persistent course of covering up his actions".

He said that the defendant's "motive was for financial gain".

Karim Khalil KC, mitigating, said there was "not a significant degree of pre-planning".

He said it was "remarkable that both daughters ... have clearly spoken of him (Hammond) not having to serve a day longer than is absolutely necessary".

Mr Khalil said they had "implored" the judge to "keep it (the sentence) to the minimum".

Mr Paxton, opening the prosecution case at the start of the trial, said that Mrs Hammond was pronounced dead at the family home.

The barrister said that a post-mortem examination "established Sian Hammond had been strangled and sustained other injuries, including to her vagina".

Mr Paxton said Hammond, who ran a business called Hammond Mortgage Services, was about £300,000 in debt at the time.

He said that about £200,000 of this was owed to Legal and General, and an agent who was pursuing this debt called him on October 30.

"He told her his wife Sian had died that morning and even though they were divorcing she was the mother of his children," Mr Paxton said.

The prosecutor said the defendant's case was that they were happily married.

Mr Paxton said that Hammond spoke to the agent again on November 3 about the debt and inquired "if he was able to pay off the debt quicker, as he would be having life insurance paid to him, would Legal and General review the interest payments on the debt balance".

"Sian Hammond had been dead barely a week and this was the defendant's focus," Mr Paxton said.

He said that Hammond "had eyes on the prize of Sian's life insurance pay-off".

Hammond showed no reaction as he was led to the cells.

He had blown kisses to family members in the public gallery before the judge passed his sentence.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Labour has seen off a potential rebellion on the two-child benefit cap

Keir Starmer sees off first rebellion as Prime Minister, as MPs vote against scrapping two-child benefit cap

Spain and Manchester City star Rodri has been charged by UEFA after he chanted about Gibraltar during a Euro 2024 victory event.

Manchester City star Rodri charged by UEFA over Gibraltar chants during EURO 2024 celebrations

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware

Joe Biden seen for first time since quitting presidential race as Democrats rally behind Kamala Harris

Exclusive
Michael Marmot said the cap was 'almost a form of eugenics'

Two-child benefit cap amounts to eugenics, public health expert claims ahead of MPs' vote

nna Holland and Phoebe Plummer are accused of throwing two cans of soup at the legendary painting

Tomato soup acted 'like paint stripper' in Just Stop Oil Van Gogh protest, court hears

Crowd of people on a hillside

Death toll in Ethiopia mudslides rises to 229 as search operations continue

Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, has pulled out of Paris 2024

Team GB’s Charlotte Dujardin suspended after video shows her ‘hitting horse’s legs’

"Short-tempered" cyclist Ahmed Chakile Gonladieu (left) has been jailed for at least 27 years for fatally stabbing Alexandros Josephs (inset) after he knocked over his bike

'Short-tempered' cyclist jailed for at least 27 years for fatally stabbing a BMW driver who knocked over his bike

Wesley Akum-Ojong

Oxford University student, 19, who died after 'jumping in River Thames' while celebrating exam results named

Head shot of a woman speaking into a microphone

Secret Service director resigns after Donald Trump assassination attempt

The new head of the British army has said that the UK has three years to prepare for war

Three years to prepare for war: New head of British army says UK's fighting force needs to double

Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, has pulled out of Paris 2024

Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian Charlotte Dujardin pulls out of Paris games after 'error of judgement'

An Australian woman claims she was raped by five men in Paris

Australian woman 'raped by five men in Paris' just days before start of Olympics, as police hunt attackers

Police and police vehicles in a street of houses

Man faces murder charges after mass shooting in Croatia nursing home

Kimberly Cheatle admitted "full responsibility" for the attempt on Trump's life.

Secret Service boss Kimberly Cheatle resigns after Trump assassination fiasco

An empty tree-lined street in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone ‘coup’ leader sentenced to 182 years in prison

Latest News

See more Latest News

The former police watchdog chief has been found not guilty of raping and molesting two 14-year-old girls

Former police watchdog chief found not guilty of raping and molesting two 14-year-old girls
Anjem Choudary was told "I suspect you are a terrorist" after police officers smashed through his front door

Moment international terror police swoop to arrest Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary, as he faces life in jail
Sharpnose Sevengill Shark (Heptranchias perlo), which is related to the Brazilian sharpnose shark

'Cocaine sharks' found in the Atlantic - and 'drug use' may be changing their behaviour

Line of men in suits watch on as one man signs something

Hamas and Fatah sign declaration to form future government as war rages in Gaza

Christopher and Janine Barton (l) were killed in the crash. A mum, dad and their two youngest daughters also died (r)

Son of biker and wife killed in horror crash becomes second person to be left orphaned by smash
Suella Braverman says the Conservative Party is going in the wrong direction.

Suella Braverman warns Tories must 'grapple with phenomenon of Reform' to win back voters

Huw Edwards resigned on "medical grounds"

Huw Edwards named BBC's third-highest paid journalist after £40,000 pay rise

A talented teenage football player is fighting for his life in hospital after 'drowning' in a pool while in Sweden for a football tournament.

Talented teenage football player fights for life in hospital after ‘drowning’ in pool while on football tournament in Sweden
Earns Coca Cola

Coca-Cola raises sales guidance after stronger-than-expected second quarter

The Bibby Stockholm barge is set to close

Bibby Stockholm barge will close as Labour pledge to overhaul asylum system

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit