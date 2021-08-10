Most people aren’t self-isolating for full 10 days after getting pinged - LBC poll reveals

10 August 2021, 16:57 | Updated: 10 August 2021, 17:09

People haven't been isolating for the full length of time, a poll reveals
People haven't been isolating for the full length of time, a poll reveals. Picture: Alamy
Rachael Venables

By Rachael Venables

Most people aren’t self-isolating for the full 10 days despite being told to do so by the NHS Test and Trace App, according to an exclusive poll for LBC.

Our polling of 1,000 people found 50% (523) had downloaded the NHS app, with a further 26% getting “pinged” at least once with an alert to self-isolate.

Under half of respondents (46%) said they adhered to the ‘legally non-binding’ instruction to stay at home for up to 10 days.

That means more than half of people polled did not isolate for the full length of time.

What’s more, despite the risks to others, 15% said they still went to work, 12% to places like cafes, cinemas and restaurants, and another 12% still saw friends or relatives who are ‘clinically vulnerable.’

Dr Deepti Gurdasani, Senior Lecturer at Queen Mary University says more should have been done financially to encourage people to isolate. She said: “One of the reasons with this problem is that people aren’t being supported properly to isolate.

“This is a problem that hasn’t been addressed, despite billions going into the test, trace and isolate system.”

LBC’s data also shows 27% of respondents who had downloaded the app say they have either already deleted it, or permanently switched off the Bluetooth ‘contact tracing’ function.

Another 15% of users said were planning to do just that by the end of August.

It’s a sign of how fed up the public has grown with the so-called ‘Pingdemic,’ with the latest figures showing nearly 400,000 people a week are being told to isolate by the app alone.

The political uproar lead to the Government changing the app’s settings from 2nd August to only alert people who had been close to someone within two days of their positive test, instead of five.

Boris Johnson told LBC plans to lift self-isolation requirements for people who are double vaxxed from next Monday was ‘nailed on.’

But Dr Gurdasani says she thinks this sort of messaging which stresses “isolation is an inconvenience” is part of the problem. “Our Government is talking about removing isolation for contacts of cases who are vaccinated, which is the complete opposite to what other countries are doing with the delta variant.

“The CDC actually released measures among vaccinated people, like mask mandates, but they’ve had to go back, because their data and our data now shows that even if you are vaccinated you have a fairly high risk of getting infected - and if you do get infected you are as likely to transmit.

“All of that suggest that what the Government is doing is not based on any sort of evidence, but unfortunately this is the messaging that is getting across to people.”

The data also showed just 10% of respondents who were told to isolate, actually went on to test positive for Covid-19.

The Department for Health responded by urging the public to continue using the NHS COVID-19 app as restrictions lift.

Saying new data shows it helped to avert over 50,000 cases in the first 3 weeks of July – with up to 2,000 cases prevented a day.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Cuomo

New York governor Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment claims
Andrew Cuomo has resigned as New York governor

New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
Joe Biden

Senate approves trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill
Algeria Fires

Dozens of deadly fires devour Algeria’s northern forests

Satellite image

US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico brace for tropical storm

Brazil Military Convoy

Military display rolls into Brazilian capital before key vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Just get jabbed!': LBC's Theo Usherwood shares impact Covid has had on him

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'
'I don't buy into the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-Levels'

'I don't buy the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-levels'
The Education Secretary claimed to be unable to remember his own grades

'Why won't you tell me?' Gavin Williamson 'forgets' own A-Level results
Gavin Williamson was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government 'puts pressure on universities' to restart classroom learning
'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report

'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report
'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'

'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London