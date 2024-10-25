Mother, 33, who stabbed her 10-year-old daughter to death given indefinite hospital order

25 October 2024, 18:28

Shay Kang was killed with a Swiss Army knife at home
Shay Kang was killed with a Swiss Army knife at home. Picture: West Midlands Police/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A mother who stabbed her 10-year-old daughter to death has been handed an indefinite hospital order.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jaskirat Kaur, who stabbed her daughter 11 times in the chest as she slept, was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and believed she was being targeted by "lasers and technology", a court heard.

The 33-year-old called 999 on March 4 and told West Midlands Police: "My kid is dead," hours after she killed Shay Kang with a Swiss Army knife at their home in Robin Close, Rowley Regis.

Kaur showed no emotion in the dock at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday as Judge Michael Chambers KC sentenced her to an indefinite hospital order.

It came after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility in August.

When police arrived at their home after the 999 call, the mother-of-one told them she had had "projections coming in and out" of their home, with "tech and lasers and stuff", adding: "It was me (that killed her) because I didn't want her getting took by it."

Read more: Tommy Robinson charged under the Terrorism Act after handing himself in to police

Read more: Online predator who ‘catfished’ child victims jailed for at least 20 years after driving girl, 12, to take her own life

Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court
Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

Those in the public gallery sobbed as details of the moment Kaur killed her daughter were read to the court.

She admitted she had wanted to kill her daughter for the past seven months, telling detectives during an interview: "They can't adopt her, they can't take her. It's not going to make sense, but to me it does.

"I was worried about Shay growing up. I knew that there needed to be an end date.

"I would kill her again. I wanted her to die, I don't regret it."

Prosecutor Sally Howes KC told the court concerns had been raised about Shay's welfare after she failed to attend Brickhouse Primary School, where she was a Year 5 pupil, for nine months between December 2022 and September 2023 which led to the involvement of police and social services.

Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, called police on January 11, 2023, asking to speak to officers on a secure line and requesting they be discreet when they arrived at her home.

During the time between the call and police arriving at her home, Brickhouse Primary School also called police requesting a safe and well check on Shay as she had not attended.

When officers arrived at their home, the curtains were drawn and they noted Kaur appeared to be suffering from paranoia, although Shay was "contented and willing to chat".

Floral tributes are left at the entrance to Robin Close, Rowley Regis
Floral tributes are left at the entrance to Robin Close, Rowley Regis. Picture: Alamy

After a second call from her primary school on January 19, 2023, police attended again and Kaur said she was unwilling to speak to them without a lawyer but then told them she was not sending her daughter to school because a "male was going to take her from there".

Officers suggested Kaur speak to her GP about her paranoia and said Shay appeared happy and in good health and did not think she was in immediate danger.

A third call to police was made by her school on September 20 2023 and when police arrived at Kaur's home, noted that Shay appeared nervous, was hard to understand and giving monosyllabic answers.

When police showed the pastoral team at the school their body-worn camera footage from the interaction the next day, Ms Howes said they were "shocked" at Shay's regression since she stopped attending school.

Social workers then became involved as police considered her a "child in need" and an assessment was carried out on September 27.

The social worker noted the house was in darkness and Shay did not speak, but looked "relatively healthy but pale" despite having an "unsteady gait" and her arm movements were "stilted and robotic", while Kaur was said to be paranoid and anxious.

A child in need plan was put in place in November 2023 as social services felt Kaur was meeting her daughter's basic needs and had started to engage with them again, but said she was "not particularly coherent and demonstrated examples of paranoia" while Shay's speech had regressed to babbling.

After returning to school in January this year, Shay's speech improved and she told teachers she had had no-one to speak to while she was at home, said her and her mother spent their time in separate rooms and "did nothing and went nowhere".

The youngster told her teachers she would spend her time daydreaming or playing on her Nintendo DS and there was no physical affection between mother and daughter.

Shay Kang
Shay Kang. Picture: West Midlands Police

Shay's school paid tribute to her, describing her as a "bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well-liked by all".

Carla Newby, the school's pastoral officer, said through tears: "Shay was always a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well-liked by all. Her smile could brighten up the dimmest of days.

"This is the most horrific and devastating situation we have ever had to manage.

"We spent time with Shay as she rested in the funeral home. We placed a pink blanket and a teddy bear in her coffin for her to snuggle.

"It was an honour for us both to have been chosen to arrange her funeral and give her a send-off she deserved. May Shay find some peace now."

Katherine Goddard KC, defending, said Kaur would be "forever grateful" to Mr and Mrs Newby and school community for the love shown to her and Shay.

She said: "This is not a short-term mental condition, it is deep-seated and long-term, with no guarantee of future improvement. In short, she will not recover from this condition quickly and there will remain a real risk of relapse.

"She has received no visits except for her legal team and received no letters and no-one has tried to contact her in any way.

"This represents the bleak sadness of the future that this defendant faces."

Judge Michael Chambers KC accepted a recommendation that Kaur, a patient at the secure hospital Chadwick Lodge in Milton Keynes, should be given an indefinite hospital order to protect the public from serious harm.

He said: "This is a truly dreadful and tragic loss of life. Every child looks to his or her mother for love and protection and this was a gross breach of that trust.

"The enormity of what you have done is difficult to comprehend. What you have done has impacted many lives and the community rightly have been shocked.

"Shay had her whole life before her. She appeared as a happy and contented girl. That was the appearance she gave to the world, but sadly the reality of life at home was very different.

"The conditions in which she lived and the context in which she died were the direct result of your severe mental illness. It led to you both living a socially isolated existence."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brianna Ghey

Brianna Ghey murder could not have been foreseen, inquest rules

BAHAMAS-TRAVEL-CRUISE

Search called off after woman falls overboard at Taylor Swift themed cruise

Exclusive
Keir Starmer is a working person, Rachel Reeves has said

Keir Starmer is a 'working person', Rachel Reeves insists amid Budget tax row

Migrants Continue Arrive At Kent Shores From France (file).

Small boat migrant crossings top 29,000 for the year so far

Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death.

Neighbour heard girl scream 'in pain' two days before Sara Sharif, 10, died, court hears

Tommy Robinson told to 'turn himself in' as he's pictured outside police station ahead of London march

Tommy Robinson charged under the Terrorism Act after handing himself in to police

Callum Ulysses Parslow

Nazi-obsessed knifeman guilty of attempted murder after stabbing asylum seeker

Alexander McCartney, 26, admitted 185 charges involving 70 children

Online predator who ‘catfished’ child victims jailed for at least 20 years after driving girl, 12, to take her own life

A rape crisis service in Glasgow has severed ties with a charity over single-sex services

Rape crisis service cuts ties with charity amid row over single-sex services

Nicole Scherzinger shared a tribute to Liam Payne.

'You brought so much joy': Nicole Scherzinger and Naomi Campbell pay tribute to Liam Payne

United Reformed Church Hornsea East Yorkshire England

Parents fume as church accidentally puts porn on big screen during children's sing-a-long

Footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has denied a charge of importing class B drugs

Ex-Arsenal footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas denies trying to smuggle £600,000 of cannabis into UK

Westminster Magistrates Court building in London, UK.

Men deny terrorism charge after 'planning to target Islamic Education Centre' in 'right wing attack'

Firefighters tackle M5 lorry blaze leaving drivers trapped in vehicles - as closed motorway causes 2-mile tailbacks

M5 chemical blaze leaves drivers trapped in their vehicles - as motorway closure causes 2-mile tailbacks

Anastasios Giamouradis with patient Doreen Adams

Groundbreaking surgery to remove brain tumours 'the size of apples' through patients' eyebrows

'No second album anytime soon': Singer-songwriter Raye reveals lyric books for new album stolen by criminals

'No second album anytime soon': British singer-songwriter Raye reveals lyric books for new album stolen by criminals

Latest News

See more Latest News

US musician Bruce Springsteen performs during a campaign rally with former US President Barack Obama supporting US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris

Bruce Springsteen warns Trump would be an 'American tyrant' as he throws support behind Kamala Harris
Struck off GP dubbed the 'dirty doctor' is 'now working as a psychotherapist using different alias'

Struck off GP dubbed the 'dirty doctor' who had sex with multiple women in his surgery 'now working as psychotherapist'
France will start charging non-Eu tourists more to enter visitor attractions

British tourists face €5 surcharge for top French attractions because they're not in EU

'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'

'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'
Victoria Cilliers has married Simon Goodman

Mother who survived huge fall after husband tried to kill her by damaging her parachute marries another skydiver
Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife family reveal

Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall

Asylum seeker hotel worker, 27, stabbed to death 'with screwdriver' as man, 18, charged with murder
The Home Office spent £19 million running marquees at the Manston processing site

Home Office spent £19 million running marquees at overcrowded Manston migrant site

Big Brother apologises after editing out T-shirt logo depicting Palestinian flag from broadcast

Big Brother apologises for editing out T-shirt logo of 'watermelon' after show claimed it showed 'anti-Israel sentiment'
Feargal Sharkey at the River Tame

Pollution in River Tame 'bad enough to damage fish gills', Feargal Sharkey and LBC find

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony
Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue

Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News