Mother who admitted helping end the life of her terminally ill son 40 years ago dies

8 July 2024, 07:30 | Updated: 8 July 2024, 07:32

Antonya Cooper, 77, died over the weekend after being diagnosed with incurable breast, pancreatic and liver cancer.
Antonya Cooper, 77, died over the weekend after being diagnosed with incurable breast, pancreatic and liver cancer. Picture: Facebook

By Lauren Lewis

A mother who admitted helping to end the life of her terminally ill son 40 years ago has died.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Antonya Cooper, 77, died over the weekend after being diagnosed with incurable breast, pancreatic and liver cancer.

Ms Cooper, from Abingdon, Oxford, admitted last week to giving her son a "large dose of morphine that did quietly end his life" 40 years ago.

Her son Hamish was five-years-old when he was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma - a rare childhood cancer - and aged seven when he died at home on December 1, 1981.

Ms Cooper, a former chair of Neuroblastoma UK, who lives in Abingdon in Oxfordshire, said her young son had been "in a lot of pain" by the end of his life.

Last week, Thames Valley Police said it was "aware of reports relating to an apparent case of assisted dying of a seven-year-old boy in 1981".

The service added: "At this early stage, the force is making enquiries into these reports and is not in a position to comment further while these investigations continue."

Ms Cooper, from Abingdon, Oxford, admitted last week to giving her son a "large dose of morphine that did quietly end his life" 40 years ago.
Ms Cooper, from Abingdon, Oxford, admitted last week to giving her son a "large dose of morphine that did quietly end his life" 40 years ago. Picture: Facebook

Read more: 'Everything stinks': Missing Jay Slater’s dad speaks out after mysterious 'Johnny Vegas' identified

Speaking about her final moments with her son, Ms Cooper told PA Real Life in May: "In the middle of the night, we were by his bedside."

He was expressing that he had pain and I said, 'Would you like me to take the pain away?'

"He said, 'Yes please, Mama', and so I gave him a dose of morphine sulphate through his Hickman catheter.

"We had watched him brave through all that beastly treatment, we had had him for longer than the original prognosis, so the time was right.

"Euthanasia - deliberately ending a person's life to relieve suffering - is illegal in England and could be prosecuted as murder or manslaughter.

As with all criminal offences, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) must follow the principles set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors when deciding whether to start or continue a prosecution.

Ms Cooper, who is now living with her own incurable cancer and has joined assisted dying clinic Dignitas, was asked by BBC Radio Oxford if she understood she was potentially admitting to manslaughter or murder and replied: "Yes."

She told the radio programme: "If they come 43 years after I have allowed Hamish to die peacefully, then I would have to face the consequences. But they would have to be quick, because I'm dying too."

Read more: Benidorm police warn holidaymakers over little known safety rule on local beaches as 'SOS' issued

Ms Cooper, a former chair of Neuroblastoma UK, who lives in Abingdon in Oxfordshire, said her young son had been "in a lot of pain" by the end of his life.
Ms Cooper, a former chair of Neuroblastoma UK, who lives in Abingdon in Oxfordshire, said her young son had been "in a lot of pain" by the end of his life. Picture: Facebook

The conversation around assisted dying and calls for a change in the law has become louder in recent months, with legislation being considered in Scotland, the Isle of Man and Jersey.

Famous faces such as broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, who has previously described the current law as "increasingly unbearable", and presenter Dame Prue Leith, who called for "less pearl-clutching" and more constructive conversation on the issue, have spoken out on the subject.

In December, Dame Esther Rantzen - who has stage 4 lung cancer - revealed she had joined Dignitas.

The Childline founder and broadcaster has called for a free vote on assisted dying in Parliament.

Campaigners opposed to a change in the law have voiced concerns that legalising assisted dying could put pressure on vulnerable people to end their lives for fear of being a burden on others, and argue the disabled, elderly, sick or depressed could be especially at risk.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Callum Fahim, inset, has flown home after abandoning his search for Jay

TikToker abandoned search for Jay Slater and flew home after receiving threats someone is ‘going to find you’

Marcus Fysh had been MP for Yeovil since 2015 but lost his seat to the Liberal Democrats on Thursday.

Former Tory MP quits 'unelectable' party after losing seat

A left-wing coalition led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon has won the most seats in the French election but failed to win an outright majority in a bruising night for centrist Macron and far-right Le Pen.

Left wing coalition tops France election but fails to win outright majority in bruising night for Macron and Le Pen

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to allow homes on greenbelt land as part of a plan to kickstart the UK's economic growth.

Homes on green belt: Rachel Reeves sets out homebuilding plans to boost growth in first speech as Chancellor

Brits are set to endure more sodden summer days - as legendary forecaster John Kettley is asked where the sun has gone by LBC's Rachel Johnson.

Exact date sodden summer is set to end as Brits brace for more July drizzle next week

Sir Keir Starmer said work has already begun to build closer ties with the European Union following Labour's win.

Lammy vows 'ambitious' new relationship with EU as government seeks closer ties to Europe after election win

France's far-right National Rally party is projected to finish third in parliamentary elections - defying expectations that Marine Le Pen's bloc would win an outright majority.

Le Pen's far-right 'fail to win majority' as Macron's PM offers resignation after heavy losses

A Labour MP says his house has been attacked with a sledgehammer - after Jess Phillips said she was subject to intimidation during her campaign.

Labour MP 'has home attacked with sledgehammer' after Jess Phillips intimidation during election

New Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is set to launch the Border Security Command as part of the Labour government's plan to crack down on gangs smuggling migrants across the English Channel.

Yvette Cooper launches Border Security Command to 'smash Channel gangs' as leader search begins

x

Downpours disrupt summer of sport as Wimbledon paused and sodden British GP at Silverstone

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has told Palestine's president Mahmoud Abbas that his state has an 'undeniable right' to be recognised as part of a Middle East peace process.

Starmer says recognition of Palestine is an 'undeniable right' in call with territory's president Abbas

Jay Slater disappeared on June 17

'Everything stinks': Missing Jay Slater’s dad speaks out after mysterious 'Johnny Vegas' identified

Jess Phillips said the General Election was the worst vote she had ever stood in

Labour's Jess Phillips says opposition activists 'abused her because they were idiots, not because they were Muslims'

Rob Burrow's funeral took place on Sunday

Crowds line the streets as family, friends and teammates gather for funeral of rugby league legend Rob Burrow

James Roddis will appear in court

Highly decorated former army major-general to appear in court charged with sexual assault

x

Mother took her own life at Swiss suicide clinic 'to punish husband for getting custody of their children'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Slater's movements after leaving the Airbnb are unknown

Jay Slater left remote house after unidentified woman 'falsely told him buses ran every 10 minutes', as mystery deepens
Nigel Farage's Reform UK are a 'threat to national security', Labour's Jonathan Reynolds has warned

Nigel Farage's Reform UK 'threaten national security and economic prosperity', Labour Cabinet minister warns
Alex Salmond, leader of the Alba party

Alex Salmond reveals he voted for the SNP in the General Election

Someone dug a huge hole on the beach

Mystery as nine-foot deep hole dug on popular tourist beach, as authorities raise fears of fatal collapse
Jay Slater's mother has warned of a setback in the search for her missing son

Jay Slater's mum warns of setback in search for missing son as uncle claims 'other people involved' in disappearance
Voting has opened in the second round of French elections

Voters head to the polls in second round of French elections, with far right National Rally hoping for historic victory
Keir Starmer is embarking on a UK-wide trip

Keir Starmer to call for ‘better way of working’ on UK-wide trip, as he turns to key Blair ally to fix ‘broken’ NHS
Suella Braverman said that the Conservatives deserved to lose

Tories 'deserve' landslide defeat because of Sunak's 'idiotic strategy' that 'took voters for mugs', Braverman says
A Parkinson’s expert at Walter Reed medical center has visited White House eight times since August 2023, according to US reports

Joe Biden’s doctor 'met with Parkinson’s disease specialist in White House'

England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach the Euro 2024 semi-final

England reach Euro 2024 semi-final after beating Switzerland 5-3 in dramatic penalty shoot-out

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit