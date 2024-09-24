Devastated neighbours pay tribute to mother and disabled daughter found dead in Salford

Police identified the victims as mother Martina Karos and her daughter Eleni Edwards. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

Neighbours have told of their devastation after the suspected murder-suicide of a mother and her disabled eight-year-old daughter.

The victims were identified today as Martina Karos, 40, and her daughter Eleni Edwards.

Police said they were called to the property in Salford at 10.30am yesterday where they found the pair dead.

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley from GMP's major incident team, said: "My thoughts, and the thoughts of the entire investigation team remain with the family of the Martina and Eleni.

"It is such a tragic loss of life, and our main priority is keeping their loved ones updated throughout the investigation.

"A cordon remains in place on Radford Street and will remain in place whilst officers work in the area."

Police say they are not actively looking for anyone else in the investigation.

Martina has been described by neighbours as being half-Polish and half-Italian and had lived at the address for around two years.

The neighbour, who did not want to give her name, said the Martina did not work and spent most of her time at home looking after her daughter.

"I didn't see that much of her, I was at work all day," the neighbour said.

"All I could say was she was a loving and devoted mother to the little girl.

"Eleni was severely disabled and hugely dependant on her mum. She had a walking frame and she would walk with her mum up and down the street outside their house.

"A bus would come to take the girl to a special school each day.

"Martina was quite a closed person.

"A police van arrived outside the house with lights flashing. I came downstairs to have a look then a policewoman knocked on the door and asked if I had seen my neighbour.

"Then the fire brigade came and got in at the back of the house, breaking the glass.

"After that the police came and asked us to go back inside.

"I last saw her last Friday, putting rubbish in the bin and mowing the lawn.

"She would talk to most people, but she was very up and down in her moods. Sometimes she would smile and say hello and other times blank you."

Another neighbour said she had once asked Martina about her child's father but was told they had "nothing to do with him".

Two more neighbours went door-to-door on the housing estate, a mix of council houses and private rented properties, collecting donations to buy flowers.

One of the women said: "I've never spoke to the mother or seen the little girl but it is such a shame.

"People are saying she had no family in England so we are just going round, doing the decent thing to put some flowers down outside the house."

Flowers had been left outside the property behind a police cordon manned by a single officer.

GMP said all known next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The force appealed for information on what they described as a "tragic incident".

A Salford City Council spokesperson said: "We are aware of the terribly sad news this morning and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives.

"We're working closely with GMP and assisting them with their ongoing investigation and our teams will be supporting both local residents and council staff who have no doubt been greatly affected by the events today."

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to call 101, quoting log 998 of September 23.