Mother and her two-year-old daughter die after Munich attack where man ploughed car into crowd

15 February 2025, 17:40 | Updated: 15 February 2025, 18:35

Police at the scene after the car crashed into protesters
Police at the scene after the car crashed into protesters. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A mother and her two-year-old daughter have died after the Munich car attack, police say.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman, 37, and her child are the first fatalities reported by German authorities.

Police spokesman Ludwig Waldinger said to the AFP news agency: "Unfortunately, we have to confirm the deaths today of the two-year-old child and her 37-year-old mother."

More than 30 other people were injured after a Mini Cooper was driven into a crowd of activists in Munich on Thursday, with an man arrested at the scene.

The driver is believed to have accelerated into demonstrators linked with the Verdi trade union on Seidlstrasse at around 10:30am.

Read More: British couple on motorbike adventure held in Iran pictured for the first time as family break silence

Munich authorities respond to incident at rally

Police said a driver arrested at the scene was an Afghan asylum seeker, 24, known to them for drug and theft offences.

Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder said: "It is suspected that this was an attack."

Officers confirmed they opened fire on the vehicle after it hit people - in an effort to get it to stop.

The suspect lived in Munich since he arrived aged 16 as an unaccompanied minor.

He lived legally in Germany, with a work permit.

The suspect had no previous convictions.

He is being investigated for 36 counts of attempted murder.

The suspect is also being investigated for bodily harm, and dangerous interference with road traffic.

There is no evidence that he was connected to any radical or extremist network.

On social media, one witness, a German journalist, reported the incident occurred at a rally when a car ploughed into a demonstration.

'People were sitting on the ground, crying and shaking,' the reporter added.

Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana's sentence won't be referred to Court of Appeal despite claims it's 'unduly lenient'

Aftermath of Munich incident shown in footage

Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) told BILD : "The police chief has just informed me that a vehicle drove into a group of people and unfortunately many people were injured, including children. I am deeply shocked. My thoughts are with the injured."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a press statement at the scene where a car drove into a crowd in Munich, southern Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a press statement at the scene where a car drove into a crowd in Munich, southern Germany. Picture: Getty
A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial at the site of a recent car attack.
A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial at the site of a recent car attack. Picture: Getty

With federal elections only eight days away, the attack has ignited a torrent of renewed calls by political candidates for immigration reform.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the site of the attack while many have been laying flowers at the site to mourn those affected.

He told Germans to "stand together" in the face of the attack.

He said: "We all have to stand together now, make sure that our country sticks together and that the very values that united those who peacefully organised a rally here and held a march are united with those who helped here, namely that we are together as human beings."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police responded to the stabbing in Villach, Austria.

14-year-old boy dead and four injured as man stabs five passers-by in Austria, with suspect believed to be Syrian

Julie Buckley, 54, from the village of Christchurch in Cambridgeshire, has not been seen since late January.

Missing woman at centre of Cambridgeshire murder investigation named

Thousands attend the Pro-Palestinian demonstration held in London

Thousands march to protest Trump's 'Riviera of the Middle East' Gaza plan

Partial lunar eclipse rising over Stonehenge, UK, on July 16th 2019

Rare 'blood moon' lunar eclipse is coming to the UK - here's how to see it

Ukraine war is the ‘front line’ for Europe and UK will up defence spending, Lammy says as Zelensky calls for European army

Ukraine war is ‘front line’ for Europe and UK will up defence spending, Lammy says as Zelensky calls for 'army of Europe'
Flag of the United Kingdom with surveillance camera and barbed wire

UK spending millions on ad campaign painting gloomy picture of Britain to deter Albanian immigrants

Flack, who was also known for presenting ITV's Love Island, took her own life on February 15 2020 at the age of 40.

Laura Whitmore shares heartbreaking final messages from Caroline Flack five years on from star's death

Exclusive
The former Deputy Foreign Secretary said: “Many countries in Europe are simply not spending anywhere near, in percentage terms, what America is spending.

UK needs to ‘spend less on welfare and more on defence’ to support Ukraine, former Shadow Foreign Secretary tells LBC

Craig and Lindsay Foreman

British couple on motorbike adventure held in Iran pictured for the first time as family break silence

The Jet2 plane was forced to divert.

Jet2 plane bound for UK makes emergency landing after passenger dies on board

he Philadelphia Eagles celebrate in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade on February 14, 2025

Two women shot and injured during Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade, police say

Social media footage showed a man being kicked on the ground by his knife-wielding attacker.

Two charged by police after shock footage shows man kicked and spat at by knifeman after ‘burning Koran’ in London

Jannik Sinner

World tennis number one Jannik Sinner handed three-month ban for doping

Keith Edun, 47, used the messaging app “Kik” to spread vile images of children

Predator who encouraged man to rape a baby after sharing vile images of children online is jailed for 21 years

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 61st Munich Security Conference on February 15, 2025 in Munich, Germany.

Zelenskyy calls for creation of ‘European army’ as he warns Russia 'will pull Europe apart' if not defeated

The woman who said she was raped by rappers and business moguls Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2000, when she was 13, has dropped her civil lawsuit against both men.

Woman who accused Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of raping her when she was 13 drops lawsuit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liam Payne died last Wednesday.

One Direction star Liam Payne was 'sectioned' after near-fatal overdose months before death, close friend claims
Hamas hands over 3 Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip to Red Cross

Israeli hostages paraded on stage before being freed as four Palestinian prisoners released in 'critical condition'
uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks

Winning numbers revealed as single UK EuroMillions ticket holder scoops massive £65million Valentine’s Day jackpot
Emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries

Police think suspect in fatal Valentine's Day shooting of woman 'may have entered' River Thames
Rob and Lindsey Burrow a few weeks before he died

Rob Burrow's wife reveals heartbreaking moment she knew rugby league star 'couldn't go on' with MND struggle
Axel Rudakubana will be 'target number one' in prison

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana's sentence won't be referred to Court of Appeal despite claims it's 'unduly lenient'
The damaged shield

'Risk of radioactive leak' after Russian 'high explosive' drone hits Chernobyl, causing 'significant damage'
The fire broke out at the Chiltern Firehouse

Fire engulfs celebrity haunt Chiltern Firehouse as 100 evacuated from luxury hotel

Trump confirms he will meet Starmer in Washington 'in the next few weeks'

Trump to meet with Starmer in Washington 'in the next few weeks' - as JD Vance slams Europe in fiery speech
Both Meghan and Kate shared Valentine's pictures

Harry and Meghan share sweet Valentine's photo after William and Kate also post romantic picture

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate shared the sweet snap for Valentine's Day

Princess Kate and Prince William share sweet snap to mark Valentine's Day

Prince William, President of BAFTA, operates a film camera as he visits the London Screen Academy in London, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

William tries his hand at being a cameraman on visit to London film academy

Prince William’s ex-flying instructor has passed away

Prince William’s former flying instructor dies ‘after years of inhaling fumes’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

k

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News