Mother-of-14 dies after falling off e-scooter as tributes paid to 'kind and beautiful' 47-year-old

Angeline Bryan. Picture: GoFundMe/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A mother-of-14 has died after falling off an e-scooter, with tributes being paid to the 'kind and beautiful' 47-year-old.

Angeline Bryan, 47, suffered a fatal head injury after hitting her head on concrete during a fall off a privately-owned e-scooter.

Ms Bryan, who is also a grandmother to six, was helping a friend move house in Nottingham when the incident happened.

At the time, she had no idea that the fall had caused a head injury, having got up and carried on as usual.

Over the next few days, she had complained of a headache getting increasingly worse.

Ms Bryan's eldest daughter, Jaymi Andrews, said: "It was such a shock to us all.

"This devastating accident has left us all heartbroken and lost.

"Mum was our queen. She was there for all of us and her grandchildren. Everyone who knew our mum knew she was there for everyone, and would put strangers before herself every single time.

"Mum made things happen, it didn’t matter what anyone was struggling with, she would figure out a way to help anyone whose paths crossed.

"She was a funny, kind and beautiful person inside and out and she will be so missed by so many people."

She has since set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her mother's funeral and wake.

