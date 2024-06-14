Mother of 'hit woman in hijab' issues stark warning to police as international manhunt continues

14 June 2024, 13:25 | Updated: 14 June 2024, 14:03

Aimee Betro is accused of an attempted murder-for-hire in Birmingham
Aimee Betro is accused of an attempted murder-for-hire in Birmingham. Picture: Social media

By Alex Croft

The mother of a fugitive ‘hitwoman in a hijab’ has issued a plea for her to hand herself in to authorities as they attempt to track her down, but told police she “knows how to hide”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aimee Betro is accused of a failed assassination plot in the UK in which her gun jammed as she tried to carry out a revenge murder.

The 44-year-old is still at large in the US after she was hired by Mohammad Nazir, 30, and Mohammad Aslam, 56, to kill business rival Aslat Mahamud after a 2018 dispute at a jewellery store - in which the British father-and-son were left injured.

Now Ms Betro’s mother, Jeanne Johnson, has spoken out on a case which she reportedly knew nothing about until yesterday.

She said she was “shocked” after being approached by a reporter with an article showing her alleged crimes, DailyMail.com reported.

“I’ve been waiting for this day – either trouble or dead,” said Ms Johnson - who admits to having a fractured relationship with her daughter, who has been in trouble in the past.

Read more: Hitwoman in a hijab: First pictures of fugitive American 'assassin' following botched British murder bid

Read more: Father and son who hired hijab-wearing female assassin for revenge killing face life sentences

Betro selfie
It is unclear whether Betro will be extradited to the UK if she is caught (Picture: social media). Picture: Social media

Despite not having seen her in five years and being unsure of her whereabouts, Ms Johnson received a Mother’s Day card from her daughter - who she describes as “a pretty girl, very intelligent, very outgoing.”

And she sent a strong message to the authorities still pursuing her, saying: “She's not dumb. She knows how to hide.”

Milwaukee resident Betro is believed to have flown to the UK from Chicago to carry out the contract killings in September 2019.

She is alleged to have gone to Acocks Green in Birmingham after arranging to meet Sikander Ali, Mahamud’s son, purporting to be a potential buyer for the Volkswagen Golf which the family was selling.

Betro was dressed in a hijab as she “calmly” approached Ali with the gun on September 7 - but all did not go to plan.

When the 44-year-old pulled the trigger the gun reportedly jammed, giving Ali the time to flee the scene - but this did not stop her efforts.

Mohammad Aslam mugshot
Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Nazir were convicted last week of conspiracy to murder. Picture: West Midlands Police
Mohammad Nazir mugshot
The pair flew Detro over from Chicago for the contract killing in Birmingham (Credit: West Midlands Police). Picture: West Midlands Police

The next morning, Betro turned up to Mahamud’s house and fired three times, before sending threatening messages telling him to “stop playing hide and seek” and asking where he was hiding.

She later sent another message which read: “You want to rip me off, you want to be a drug kingpin go look at your house. I will show you. Watch your back. I will be shedding blood soon.”

Two days later, Betro flew back to Chicago and her whereabouts are still unknown. It is unclear whether she will be extradited to the UK if caught.

Nazir and Aslam, the Derby-based father-and-son duo who hired her, were found guilty last week of conspiracy to commit murder, after flying Betro over from the US.

Prosecutor Kevin Hegarty KC described how Betro pulled up in her Mercedes before Ali arrived in an Audi: “The would-be assassin came from the driver’s side of the Mercedes.

“As she left the Mercedes she left the driver’s door open. She walked quite calmly towards Sikander Ali and was pointing a gun at him at head height.

“As she got closer to Sikander Ali he saw her and he saw the gun and she pulled the trigger to fire the gun at him. Mercifully and luckily for him the gun jammed.”

Mohammed Aslam, 56, and Mohammed Nazir, 30, from Derby were both found guilty of conspiracy to murder over a plot to kill a man in Birmingham.

They plotted to kill Aslat Mahamud or target a member of his family, but the plan failed.

Both men will be sentenced on August 9.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mohamed Bazoum

Niger’s highest court lifts immunity of deposed president Mohamed Bazoum

Cyril Ramaphosa raises his hand

Ramaphosa set for re-election after second-biggest party pledges backing

Singapore's goalkeeper makes a save

Chinese football fans pour money into food stall run by Singapore’s goalkeeper

Five Scotland fans were injured after their car was involved in a head-on collision in Germany

Five Scotland fans injured in horror crash after 'forgetting Germany drives on right'

Vladimir Putin

Putin pledges ceasefire in Ukraine if Kyiv withdraws troops and drops Nato bid

Putin has set out his demands for a ceasefire with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin promises Ukraine ceasefire on two conditions as he issues fresh warning to the West

More than a dozen employees were fired following claims about 'simulated' activity, according to reports.

‘Mouse jiggling’ employees sacked from major US bank after using tech to make it seem like they were working

Friends Matthew Steward and Cory Dove died in Turkey

Two British friends killed in quad bike horror crash in Turkey after smashing into 'hotel bus' on family holiday

Exclusive
You can run for president for United states but you can’t be a member of the House of Lords

Shadow Health Secretary says size of House of Lords ‘out of control’ and introducing an ‘80 year limit is the right balance’
Muslim pilgrims under umbrellas against the heat

Muslims start the Hajj against the backdrop of Israel-Hamas war

Simon Brown and William Rowe mugshot

Killer dad-of-two jailed for 13 years after beating 'bragging' serial paedophile to death

Guy Mukendi, 39, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

Man who removed condom without consent during sex jailed four years in rare ‘stealthing’ conviction

Exclusive
England fans have been warned not to sing 'Ten German bombers' at the Euros. Picture shows fans during a game against Germany in 2021

‘We will intervene’: German police warn England fans coming to the Euros don’t sing Ten German Bombers

Rishi Sunak has said he is still fighting for every vote, despite a poll showing his party is behind Reform UK

Rishi Sunak defiant despite Reform UK overtaking Tories in poll as he insists he's 'fighting for every vote'

REM reunited

REM reunite at Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony

The TikTok tearaway was handed a community order at court on Thursday.

TikTok prankster Mizzy avoids jail after stealing phone from woman and fleeing police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sabrina Peckham was eaten by the alligator

Horrifying footage shows bloated 14ft alligator that dragged homeless mother into canal and ate her
Huge queues have appeared at Birmingham Airport again this morning

‘Will they ever get a grip?’ Huge queues at Birmingham airport again as passengers report ‘carnage at 4am’
Geoff Hurst is England's last surviving World Cup winner

England's World Cup hero Geoff Hurst shares heartbreaking update after losing every teammate from 1966
Nigel Farage's reform outpaces the Tories in the polls.

General Election LIVE: Sunak: 'the only poll that matters is the one on July 4'

The man was seen nibbling on the boy's ear

Snooker fan breaks silence after being seen 'nibbling boy's ear' during World Championship

People socialising and drinking at a pub in London in summer

Calls to cut alcohol duty as Euros begin, as British drinkers 'pay 10 times as much as tax per pint as in Germany'
Italy G7

G7 leaders tackle the issue of migration on the second day of summit in Italy

Kate Rackham

'If you're reading this it means I've died': Cancer patient's last message as she leaves behind husband and two children
Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett’s daughters sue their brother over handling of late singer’s assets

United Nations Yemen

UN and aid groups urge release of 17 staffers held by Yemen’s rebels

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has a 'secret weapon' amid his ongoing Royal Lodge row with King Charles.

Prince Andrew may deploy ‘secret weapon’ amid ongoing standoff over Royal Lodge home with King Charles
Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit