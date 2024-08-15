Mother of five, 34, dies after being savaged by dog just weeks after death of daughter

Michelle Hempstead. Picture: GoFundMe

By Kit Heren

A mother of five died after being bitten by a dog, just a few weeks after the death of her daughter.

Michelle Hempstead, 34, was attacked by the dog at her home in Southend last month, suffering a severe bite wound to the arm.

She was rushed to the hospital but died the next day.

Court co-ordinator Andy Flack said that Ms Hempstead was taken to Southend Hospital for treatment, then subsequently transferred to the Royal London Hospital before dying.

Mr Flack said that transection of the left axillary artery - the main artery to the arm - was among the causes of death.

Multi-organ failure and hypovolemic shock - where a severe loss of blood or other fluids prevents the heart from pumping enough blood - were also given as contributory causes.

Retort Close, where Michelle was attacked. Picture: Google

Police are also looking into the incident, which took place on July 30 in Retort Close, not far from the centre of the Essex seaside town.

Two dogs were seized from the property, but one is now thought not to have been involved in the attack. The dogs were not a banned breed.

It came after her daughter died on June 4, with the funeral on July 5. Her daughter has not been named, and her age has not been made public.

Friends launched a fundraiser to help with Michelle's own funeral costs after the dog attack.

Liah Smith, who set up the appeal, said: "Michelle wasn’t just a mother to 5 beautiful children, she was a daughter, a friend, a neighbour, a big support system for the people around her but undoubtedly the kindest soul to have crossed everyone's paths.

"We are absolutely heartbroken by her absence and we’d like to do her justice by coming together as a community at this unfortunate time."

Liah also said recounted how the death of Michelle came at an "awfully tragic time" for her family, after the death of her daughter.

"For something so harrowing to go through they have not been able to reach a place of peace and within the space of 5 weeks the family have had to deal with the shocking passing of Michelle too, our hearts are shattered & broken."

Liah added that Michelee "she was made of steel just an incredibly strong & resilient woman who everyone adored, coming together for her would outline just how special she was, every donation thats given will help us achieve a graceful day for her as well as contribute to supporting her children while they quietly grieve their mother and sister."