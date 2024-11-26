Mother left unable to speak and needing 24-hour care after teen crashed while filming himself driving with no hands

26 November 2024, 11:39 | Updated: 26 November 2024, 11:47

Mother left unable to speak and requiring 24-hour care after teen crashed while filming himself driving with no hands
Mother left unable to speak and requiring 24-hour care after teen crashed while filming himself driving with no hands. Picture: Norfolk Police / PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

A mother was paralysed from the neck down - leaving her unable to eat, speak or even hug her young son - after a teenager driver crashed into her while attempting to film himself driving with no hands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Catherine Davies, 52, "will never breathe for herself" after 19-year-old George Taylor collided with her Skoda Fabia while recording himself overtaking other drivers as he drove with his knees on January 18 last year.

Following the crash, the victim was left unable to speak or breathe independently, requiring around-the-clock care and unable to ever hug her 10-year-old son again.

Appearing in court on Tuesday, Mr Taylor was jailed for two years and two months for his reckless driving.

Taylor of Stretham, Cambridgeshire, used his phone "throughout the journey" and recorded five videos in total, which showed him driving his Volkswagen Golf at high speed using only his knees to steer the vehicle.

The defendant had also made two phone calls and sent a text messages whilst behind the wheel prior to the crash at around 11am on the day in question.

Read more: ‘I lost faith in the world’: Teacher of Southport dance class where three girls were killed speaks for the first time

Read more: WATCH: Moment killer caught burning clothes on BBQ tells police 'fair enough' as they arrest him for murdering neighbour

Man jailed for dangerous driving after leaving a woman paralysed

Police revealed that Taylor, a father-to-be who is expecting his first child in February, had held his licence for less than 12 weeks at the time of the accident.

At around 11am, he crashed into the back of a Ms Davies' vehicle, as she waited to turn right on the A47 at East Tuddenham, near Norwich.

In a victim impact statement, Catherine's father revealed she had been dating a new partner at the time of the accident, with the pair looking to buy a house together.

He added: "She will never breathe for herself again. She will never taste food again. She will never be able to hug her son again.

Taylor stood alone in the court after failing to qualify for representation via legal aid .

Asked whether he'd like to say anything to the family, he said: "I would like to apologise."

In a victim impact statement, Catherine's father revealed she had been dating a new partner at the time of the accident, with the pair looking to buy a house together.
In a victim impact statement, Catherine's father revealed she had been dating a new partner at the time of the accident, with the pair looking to buy a house together. Picture: Norfolk Police

"I know it does not bear much in the situation and I know it won't change anything.

"I wish I had never got a licence and had never got a car. I cannot say anything more than sorry."

In a statement released via the force, Catherine's family said she "has always been such a gregarious person with a great sense of humour and so full of life".

They added: "I'll never forget that day when we were told she had been in an accident and then arriving at the hospital to be facing the reality that we may lose her."

To hear that my only daughter may not survive was heartbreaking and, as her dad, all I wanted to do was make everything better for her."

In a victim impact statement, Catherine's father revealed she had been dating a new partner at the time of the accident, with the pair looking to buy a house together.
In a victim impact statement, Catherine's father revealed she had been dating a new partner at the time of the accident, with the pair looking to buy a house together. Picture: Norfolk Police

Taylor was sentenced to two years and two months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

The teenager was also banned from driving for 40 months and told he must take an extended driving test before he can drive again.

Sergeant Callum Walchester said that Taylor "didn't set out... intending to cause unimaginable injuries to another person but sadly that is exactly what he did".

He added: "George Taylor made multiple decisions to use his mobile phone that day and in doing so put himself and everyone else at significant risk.

"It was Catherine who has paid the price."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Russian T-80 tank in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

Ukraine says Russian overnight blitz set new record for number of drones used

Martin Montgomery, 31, killed his neighbour during a row

WATCH: Moment killer caught burning clothes on BBQ tells police 'fair enough' as they arrest him for murdering neighbour

A protester holds a poster during a rally near the Parliament building in Tbilisi to demand new elections in Georgia

President and opposition boycott first session of Georgia’s new parliament

John Tinniswood

World's oldest man, British World War Two veteran born the same year as the Titanic sank, dies aged 112

Rod Stewart Performs At The O2 Arena, London

Sir Rod Stewart to play legend slot at Glastonbury 2025

Strict rules on electric car sales will be tweaked following backlash from manufacturers

Strict rules on electric car sales will be tweaked following backlash from manufacturers

'They're all fatsos': Boris Johnson blames the Church of England for obesity crisis

'They're all fatsos': Boris Johnson blames the Church of England for obesity crisis

A pub landlord has revealed why he launched a petition to have Labour call a General Election

Pub landlord reveals why he started viral petition signed by two million people calling for fresh General Election

Exclusive
Leanne Lucas has spoken about the Southport attacks for the first time

‘I lost faith in the world’: Teacher of Southport dance class where three girls were killed speaks for the first time

Emergency crews working to find anymore missing tourists have found three bodies

Three bodies recovered from capsized yacht off Red Sea - with 13 still missing

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the attack

Man in his 30s stabbed 19 times with screwdriver in horror east London mauling near Tube station

Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Philippines investigators summon Duterte over threats against President Marcos

Eight employees at the Nana Backpacker Hostel have reportedly been arrested.

Eight Laos hostel staff arrested after six tourists die in mass 'methanol poisoning'

The bridge in Bareilly

Three cousins die after Google Maps 'told them to drive off unfinished bridge' as they came home from wedding

'Social security is a two way street' says Employment Minister as Starmer vows to 'get Britain working'

'Social security is a two way street' says employment minister as Starmer vows to tackle Britain's 'inactivity spiral'

Supporters of jailed Pakistani former premier Imran Khan confront police firing tear gas in Islamabad

At least six killed in violence as Khan supporters breach Islamabad lockdown

Latest News

See more Latest News

Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing 20-years behind bars.

Family of Brit teen facing 20 years in Dubai prison over fling with 17-year-old girl pleads with country's ruler for help
Rescuers use heavy machinery to search for victims after a landslide in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia

Rescuers recover 20 bodies from flash floods and landslides on Sumatra

A north London road closed for a neighbourhood street party during national bank holiday

New bank holiday 'planned for next year' as Brits 'to get 4-day weekend to celebrate 80th anniversary of WW2'
US Air Force 'actively monitors' unidentified drones over UK RAF bases as fighter jets are spotted circling

US Air Force 'actively monitors' unidentified drones over UK RAF bases as fighter jets are spotted circling
Lebanon Israel

Israeli air strikes kill 31 in Lebanon as leaders draw closer to a ceasefire

Japan South Korea Sado

South Korea holds memorial for forced labourers in Japan

Trump Tariffs

Trump threatens to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

David Lammy has insisted the UK isn't sending troops to Ukraine

Lammy insists UK is not sending troops to Ukraine after Russia cautions against deploying soldiers-for-hire
Donald Trump

Trump calls for China to execute drug dealers as he vows drastic steps against Mexico and Canada 'border invasion'
Parcel theft has increased markedly

Parcel thefts double, with one in 7 homes targeted, as Black Friday warning issued to Brits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month
King Charles III And Queen Camilla

King Charles 'planning tour of India' in latest health boost following cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News