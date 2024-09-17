Mother of ballerina Michaela DePrince dies just one day after daughter's sudden death at 29

Ballerina Michaela DePrince and her mother. Picture: Facebook/Getty

By Charlie Duffield

The mother of ballerina Michaela DePrince has tragically passed away just 24 hours after the star died suddenly at the age of 29.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A Facebook post from family spokesperson Jessica Volinski, confirmed that Elaine 'Mamma E' DePrince died on September 11, just one day after her adoptive daughter's death.

It was confirmed that she died during a routine health procedure before surgery.

Volinski wrote: "The last few days have been even more difficult than most people realize because the family has been experiencing the death of Michaela's adoptive mother Elaine DePrince.

"Her mother Elaine died during a routine procedure in preparation for surgery on September 11th.

"Michaela died before Elaine and Elaine did not know of Michaela’s passing at the time of her procedure.

"As unbelievable as it may seem, the two deaths were completely unrelated.

"The only way we can make sense of the senseless is that Elaine, who had already lost three children many years ago, was by the grace of God spared the pain of experiencing the loss of a fourth child," she said before stating that the family is going through an "unimaginably painful" time right now.

"We continue to ask for privacy and appreciate you directing anyone sharing incorrect information and speculation to this post," she concluded the devastating post.

It comes just one day after Michaela, who once starred in a Beyoncé music video, died at the age of 29.

Read More: Eight people killed and 2,750 seriously injured, including Hezbollah members, after 'pagers explode' in Lebanon

Read More: Social worker wins £63,000 discrimination payout over 'offensive' comments about colleague’s ‘gender neutral’ daschund

Her team announced her passing on Instagram, and wrote: "With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond.

"Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength.

"Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us.

"She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places."

Her cause of death remains unknown, but fans observed that her last Instagram post was eerie because she wore all-black and had a hand-gesture peace sign emoji in the caption.

Khalid's song 'Better' with the lyrics: "Nothing feels better than this, nothing feels better" was also linked to the post.

Michaela was a contestant on the American version of Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing With the Stars, at the age of 17.

She went on to star in pop star Beyoncé’s Lemonade video in the section called Hope.

The ballerina was first noticed on the programme First Position, which followed Michaela and other young dancers as they prepared for the Youth America Grand Prix dance competition.

She shared her motivational story of escaping systemic violence in Sierra Leone, Africa, to become a world-class dancer.

She was born in Mabinty Mangura and grew up in an orphanage, but was underfed and poorly treated until being adopted by an American couple at the age of four.

Then the dancer spent her childhood in New Jersey where she trained to become a ballerina.

During her career, she was an advocate for children in war zones.

Her now late mother Elaine and her husband Charles DePrince adopted Michaela at the age of four.

The DePrince family has 11 children, nine of whom were adopted.