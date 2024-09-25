Mother-of-five, 33, becomes first to die from Brazilian Bum Lift procedure in UK - as two arrested

A mother of five has die after a Brazilian Bum Lift procedure. Picture: Gloucestershire Police/Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A 33-year-old mother-of-five has died after having a Brazilian Bum Lift in the UK, with two people having been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Alice Webb died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after having cosmetic treatment in Gloucester.

Emergency services rushed to her home on Monday evening after she became unwell.

She was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital but died just hours later.

Two people have since been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Gloucestershire police said.

Alice's partner, Dane Knight, shared a tribute on Facebook, saying: "Want to say a heart felt thank you to all family and friends that were here for us at our time of need, including all of the kind messages sent to my children and myself.

"There [were] some very beautiful messages sent by some of your children that formed a start of a smile from the corner of my kids' mouth."

Alice is understood to have joined the beauty and aesthetics industry two years ago and was an advanced aesthetic practitioner.

A GoFundMe page set up to help raise money for the family by her friend, Abigail Irwin, said: "She cared about her clients, she would always check in to see if they were OK, Alice was a beautiful person inside and out and I feel very lucky to have known her and to have spent time with her in our salon."

Ms Irwin added: "Alice was beautiful inside and out with the biggest heart, her family was her world she is leaving behind her partner Dane & 5 beautiful children."

Alice Webb. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Gloucestershire police said in a statement: "Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a woman in her 30s in Gloucester.

"Police had been called by the ambulance service at around 11.35pm on Monday (23 September) with a report a woman had become unwell following a suspected cosmetic procedure.

"She was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and died in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Her next of kin and the coroner are aware.

"The woman's family are being supported by specially trained officers. An investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, is ongoing.

"The two people who had been arrested have been released on police bail."