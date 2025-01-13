Mother of Kiena Dawes pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after 'monster' Ryan Wellings cleared of manslaughter

Abusive ex-boyfriend cleared of manslaughter after partner blamed him for her death in suicide note. Picture: Lancs Police

By Henry Moore

The mother of a 23-year-old year woman who killed herself after a campaign of abuse from her fiancé has said “justice has not been done” after he was cleared of manslaughter.

Ryan Wellings, 30, from Bispham in Lancashire, had been accused of the manslaughter of his girlfriend Kiena Dawes following a sustained period of domestic abuse.

Dawes had written a suicide note saying "Ryan Wellings killed me" shortly before leaving their nine-month-old daughter with a friend and taking her own life on a railway line on July 22, 2022.

On Monday, Wellings from Bispham, in Lancashire, was found guilty of assault and prolonged domestic violence towards his partner by the jury.

Speaking after today’s verdict, Ms Dawes’ mum, Angela, branded Wellings a “monster.”

Just 11 days before her suicide, Ms Dawes suffered a horrific head wound after being attacked by her partner. Picture: Lancashire Constabulary

She added: “Today was for you Kiena. I am sorry that your voice has not been fully heard and that justice has not been done in the way we all hoped.

“I'm finding it almost impossible to put it into words just how big of an impact losing Kiena has been on all the family, her beautiful baby girl and all of her friends.

“Kiena was a rare gem, she brought so much love and kindness to this world and to everyone that loved her.

“She was an extremely beautiful girl and was quite truly the sweets, kindest, gentlest person I have ever known.

Kiena Dawes seen dropping off baby before committing suicide

“Kiena, we miss you so very much, every second of every day. Her baby girl was brought to my home a few hours after Kiena was found and has been in my full time care every since that tragic day.

“I cannot put it into words just how much it breaks my heart that her beautiful baby girl doesn't have her mummy here because of that monster.

“I will never forget the day when three CID officers came to my house shortly after I lost Kiena, and I simply said 'Ryan Wellings killed my baby and I will fight for her justice'.

“I truly hope that no other young lady or child has to go through what he did to my daughter and her baby.

Ex-boyfriend cleared of manslaughter after partner blamed him for her death in suicide note. Picture: Lancs Police Handout

“I just wish with all my heart that I could bring her back and say 'It's OK, you are safe now'.

“Although a manslaughter conviction has not been achieved today, the case and convictions of controlling and coercing behaviour and assault clearly demonstrate the perpetrators of domestic abuse will be held to account and imprisoned for what they have done.

“It cannot bring back my baby girl as this has happened all too late for her.”

He had previously denied manslaughter, but became the first defendant to be tried before a jury accused of the unlawful killing of his partner after her suicide following domestic violence.

Prosecutors claimed a sustained campaign of abuse had driven the mother to take her own life, with the court hearing how the hairdresser, from Fleetwood in Lancashire, left a note saying "I was murdered" before her death.

Ryan Wellings, who was stood in the dock, made no reaction as the verdicts were read out in silence to a packed courtroom.

Miss Dawes sister wept and her mother looked straight ahead as the defendant was cleared of manslaughter.

During the trial, Jurors were shown Kiena’s note, which read: "The end. I fought hard, I fought long. I went through pain no one could imagine.

"I was murdered. Ryan Wellings killed me. He ruined every bit of strength I had left. I didn’t deserve it.

"I hope my life saves another by police services acting faster. Don’t let bullies live free."

Only one other defendant has been convicted in such circumstances before, Nicholas Allen, who admitted before his trial in 2017 the manslaughter of his partner, Justene Reece.

Ms Dawes' suicide note, written on her phone, meant she had named and blamed her killer, "from beyond the grave", Wellings' trial heard.

Abusive ex-boyfriend cleared of manslaughter after partner blamed him for her death in suicide note. Picture: Lancs Police

But he was cleared of her manslaughter and convicted of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour towards Ms Dawes after a six-week trial at Preston Crown Court. Jurors heard Ms Dawes, a hairdresser from Fleetwood in Lancashire, had suffered two years of violence and abuse at the hands of Wellings.

She had been diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder, resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, a condition allegedly exploited by the defendant.

Bubbly and happy-go-lucky, she had been "swept off her feet" after meeting Wellings, a landscape gardener from Bispham, who had a previous conviction for battering his ex-partner, mother of his twin girls.

Wellings had Ms Dawes' name and face tattooed on his body within a week of meeting, and proposed marriage within three months.

But Ms Dawes later said her "fairytale" turned into a "nightmare" with Wellings, who had a vicious temper and regularly enjoyed cocaine and drink binges.

The abuse was detailed to the jury in hundreds of text messages between them, and from Ms Dawes to her friends.

From 2020-2023, 723 domestic abuse-related deaths were identified by police in England and Wales, of which 216 were suspected victim suicides, one study found.

Described by prosecutor Paul Greaney KC as an "entitled, aggressive bully" and by Ms Dawes' friends as a "horrible little bastard" with a jealous streak, he did not like being answered back - which, "triggers his anger".

His abuse of Ms Dawes included regular slapping and "ragging" by her hair and threats to use a drill to take out her teeth, and "make her look like Katie Piper" by throwing acid in her face.

He also sponged off her, unable to hold down work, securing and leaving 22 jobs and draining her of money while she worked two jobs.

Wellings claimed £15,000 in Covid loans during lockdown he spent on hotels, £1,800 golf clubs and drugs.

Wellings smiled and blew a kiss to his current girlfriend in the public gallery as he was led away.

The jury also heard phone messages she sent to Wellings in which she accused him of “terrorising” her.

“You’re a head f*** and you know it will ruin me,” she also wrote. "You’re a bully.”

Following the verdict, Judge Altham thanked jurors for their time and excused them from further jury service, should they wish, for the next 15 years.

Wellings will be sentenced on Thursday.

If you or someone you know are feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal, call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK.