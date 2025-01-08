Mother of two, 47, ‘lay dead in restaurant’s toilet cubicle for two days’ before her body was found

8 January 2025, 00:13

Sabrina Little was found dead in a cubicle two days after she allegedly entered the Asian restaurant in Blackpool to use the toilet.
By Josef Al Shemary

Sabrina Little was found dead in a cubicle two days after she allegedly entered the Asian restaurant in Blackpool to use the toilet.

The police have responded to the incident and an inquest is due to be held in April.

Sabrina Lyttle, 47, was discovered at the Gurkha restaurant on Saturday November 30.

But it emerged that she had first entered theAsian restaurant two days previously to use the loo, her mum has said.

In a Facebook post, Sabrina's mum, Christine, 68, said: "My daughter entered the property on Thursday November 28 to use the toilet.

"Post mortem is still waiting to find the cause of death but her body was not discovered until Saturday afternoon."

Sabrina’s daughter Jade also made a post on Facebook to pay tribute to her mum, saying she had a “beautiful soul.”

Sabrina’s daughter Jade also made a post on Facebook to pay tribute to her mum, saying she had a “beautiful soul.”. Picture: Jade Casey / Facebook

She wrote: “I’d feared this day since I was a child but nothing could have prepared me for the call yesterday.

“Despite what anyone might think they know about you, you were intelligent, you made everyone laugh, and you had a good heart and beautiful soul.”

She added: “You always said me and my sister were the only thing you ever did right in this world, I promise to tell her that when she comes looking for you one day.

“As you always said to me, ‘Goodnight god bless baby girl, I love you like life and then some’

The police have responded to the incident and an inquest is due to be held in April. Picture: Jade Casey / Facebook

“I hope you’re dancing in the sky Mum, you’ll never know the hole you’ve left in my life. My heart is shattered.”

A spokesman for the Lancashire Constabulary told the mirror: "We were called at shortly after 1pm on Saturday, November 30 to a report of a sudden death at an address on Waterloo Road in Blackpool.

“Officers attended and sadly the body of a woman in her 40s was found dead inside the address. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

An inquest into Ms Lyttle’s death will be held at Blackpool Town Hall on Thursday April 3.

