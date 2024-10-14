Mother-of-two suffocated to death by her own Ottoman bed as teen daughter finds her 'trapped' following accident

Helen Davey. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A mother-of-two was suffocated to death by her own Ottoman bed and was discovered by her teen daughter following the accident.

Helen Davey, 39, died in June after the faulty bed collapsed on her head, trapping her between the mattress and the base of the bed.

The mum-of-two, from County Durham, was discovered by her teen daughter Elizabeth, who is known as Betty, according to the Mail. She also had an 11-year-old son called George.

An inquest into Ms Davey's death found that one of the gas pistons which raised the mattress had been defective.

Senior coroner Jeremy Chipperfield concluded that the death was accidental, warning that there is a risk of further deaths unless action is taken.

Helen Davey. Picture: Facebook

In his report following the inquest, he said: "The deceased was leaning over the storage area of an ottoman-styled 'gas-lift bed' when the mattress platform descended unexpectedly, trapping her neck against the upper surface of the side panel of the bed’s base.

"Unable to free herself, she died of positional asphyxia. One of the two gas-lift pistons was defective.

"During the course of the inquest the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern. In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.

"In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action."

He said that it was his duty to raise concerns with the Office for Product Standards about "the existence and use of gas piston bed mechanisms whose failure presents risk to life".

In a public tribute to her mum, Betty said in June: "No words would ever describe how we are feeling. I can’t even begin to process that it’s real and you're not just going to walk through the door.

"Mine and George’s best friend from day one, I will always wish we had more time together and that you were still by our side supporting us through everything as always.

"I hope you know how much I love you and that I’d do anything for one more cuddle. Until we meet again my angel."