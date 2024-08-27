Mother, 32, fights for life after getting caught up in knife brawl at Notting Hill Carnival - as three arrested

Notting Hill Carnival had more arrests this year than any edition since 2019. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A woman who was stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival had come for a "fun" day out with her young child, police have said, after they arrested three men for the attack.

The 32-year-old woman remains in critical condition in hospital after the stabbing on Sunday afternoon.

She is thought to have been attacked after finding herself between two groups of men. It's unclear if she knew any of them.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder and violent disorder after the attack, along with a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old, who were arrested for violent disorder.

All three were from the Hammersmith and Fulham areas of west London.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokesperson for Notting Hill Carnival, said: "Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the woman who is fighting for her life in hospital and with her loved ones. She came to Carnival to have fun, with her young child, and was caught up in the most awful violence.

Thousands of people pack the streets at the Carnival. Picture: Getty

Police officers make an arrest at the Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Getty

Performers in costume take part in the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Getty

"These arrests are a significant step in the investigation. They are the result of a determined effort by detectives who have worked around the clock to identify, locate and arrest these suspects. We should not underestimate how much more difficult those vital early stages of an investigation are when they take place in the context of a busy, crowded event like Carnival.

"I’d also like to acknowledge the incredible work of the officers, including police medics, who arrived so quickly - delivering emergency medical treatment and securing the scene to preserve vital evidence.

"Our investigations into the other incidents over the weekend continue."

Over 330 arrests were made at the carnival this year, which is the highest level since 2019. Eight people were stabbed, including the 32-year-old woman. There was also one incident involving a corrosive substance.

Police confiscated three guns - two at the carnival itself and one during a vehicle stop in Harrow where people were driving to the event.

Some 35 police officers were injured across the event, including one who took a "significant" blow to the face.

Police called for anyone with information on the stabbings to come forward by calling police on 101, messaging @MetCC on X or calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Commander Brenyah said earlier that she had grown up near where the event is held in west London and has "many happy memories of the music, costumes, floats and fantastic atmosphere".

But she added: "Sadly, however, we know that for a minority of people, Carnival is an opportunity to commit crime or to seek out violent confrontation."

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Tuesday morning, the chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, the body that represents rank and file officers, said that the event should be moved.

Rick Prior said: "We recognise the cultural significance of the event and do not wish for the event to be cancelled, however I think it’s outgrown its current footprint.

“Alternative venues, be it Hyde Park or Kensington Gardens should be scoped to allow for a safer policing operation."

Police at the Carnival on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The Met deployed a specialist crowd management unit for the second year running, to monitor crowd density and prevent overcrowding.

Mr Prior said: “We had officers isolated over the weekend, unable to move because they were surrounded and packed in.

“I know that senior officers will be getting in contact with the 35 officers who were injured during the event - I’m thankful that all of those injuries seem to be reasonably minor in their nature,

“I know one officer did suffer a significant face injury - luckily no broken bones involved, just significant bruising."

Police at Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Alamy

The government rejected calls to move the event.

Ellie Reeves, Cabinet Minister and MP for Lewisham West and East Dulwich, said: “I’m saddened by those figures, and I don’t think that at all reflects the vast number of people that go to Carnival to have a fantastic community event

“Carnival has been going on for a long, long time, it’s a fantastic event in the cultural calendar of London, and it’s important that communities can come together.

“The vast majority of people that go there, go there to celebrate and have a good time.”