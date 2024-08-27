Mother, 32, fights for life after getting caught up in knife brawl at Notting Hill Carnival - as three arrested

27 August 2024, 12:38 | Updated: 27 August 2024, 12:46

Notting Hill Carnival had more arrests this year than any edition since 2019
Notting Hill Carnival had more arrests this year than any edition since 2019. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A woman who was stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival had come for a "fun" day out with her young child, police have said, after they arrested three men for the attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 32-year-old woman remains in critical condition in hospital after the stabbing on Sunday afternoon.

She is thought to have been attacked after finding herself between two groups of men. It's unclear if she knew any of them.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder and violent disorder after the attack, along with a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old, who were arrested for violent disorder.

All three were from the Hammersmith and Fulham areas of west London.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokesperson for Notting Hill Carnival, said: "Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the woman who is fighting for her life in hospital and with her loved ones. She came to Carnival to have fun, with her young child, and was caught up in the most awful violence.

Read more: Met Police Federation chief calls for Notting Hill Carnival to be moved over safety fears

Read more: Five people stabbed and 35 police officers injured on final day of 2024 Notting Hill Carnival

Thousands of people pack the streets at the Carnival
Thousands of people pack the streets at the Carnival. Picture: Getty
Police officers make an arrest at the Notting Hill Carnival
Police officers make an arrest at the Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Getty
Performers in costume take part in the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival
Performers in costume take part in the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Getty

"These arrests are a significant step in the investigation. They are the result of a determined effort by detectives who have worked around the clock to identify, locate and arrest these suspects. We should not underestimate how much more difficult those vital early stages of an investigation are when they take place in the context of a busy, crowded event like Carnival.

"I’d also like to acknowledge the incredible work of the officers, including police medics, who arrived so quickly - delivering emergency medical treatment and securing the scene to preserve vital evidence.

"Our investigations into the other incidents over the weekend continue."

Over 330 arrests were made at the carnival this year, which is the highest level since 2019. Eight people were stabbed, including the 32-year-old woman. There was also one incident involving a corrosive substance.

Police confiscated three guns - two at the carnival itself and one during a vehicle stop in Harrow where people were driving to the event.

Met Police Federation's Rick Prior speaks to Nick after 35 police officers were injured

Some 35 police officers were injured across the event, including one who took a "significant" blow to the face.

Police called for anyone with information on the stabbings to come forward by calling police on 101, messaging @MetCC on X or calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Commander Brenyah said earlier that she had grown up near where the event is held in west London and has "many happy memories of the music, costumes, floats and fantastic atmosphere".

But she added: "Sadly, however, we know that for a minority of people, Carnival is an opportunity to commit crime or to seek out violent confrontation."

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Tuesday morning, the chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, the body that represents rank and file officers, said that the event should be moved.

Rick Prior said: "We recognise the cultural significance of the event and do not wish for the event to be cancelled, however I think it’s outgrown its current footprint.

“Alternative venues, be it Hyde Park or Kensington Gardens should be scoped to allow for a safer policing operation."

Police at the Carnival on Monday
Police at the Carnival on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The Met deployed a specialist crowd management unit for the second year running, to monitor crowd density and prevent overcrowding.

Mr Prior said: “We had officers isolated over the weekend, unable to move because they were surrounded and packed in.

“I know that senior officers will be getting in contact with the 35 officers who were injured during the event - I’m thankful that all of those injuries seem to be reasonably minor in their nature,

“I know one officer did suffer a significant face injury - luckily no broken bones involved, just significant bruising."

Police at Notting Hill Carnival
Police at Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Alamy

The government rejected calls to move the event.

Ellie Reeves, Cabinet Minister and MP for Lewisham West and East Dulwich, said: “I’m saddened by those figures, and I don’t think that at all reflects the vast number of people that go to Carnival to have a fantastic community event

“Carnival has been going on for a long, long time, it’s a fantastic event in the cultural calendar of London, and it’s important that communities can come together.

“The vast majority of people that go there, go there to celebrate and have a good time.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi

Man abducted in October 7 attack rescued by Israeli military

Mark Zuckerberg is seen during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with representatives of social media companies at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday January 31, 2024

Mark Zuckerberg says White House 'pressured' Meta to 'censor' Covid-19 stories

A destroyed Russian tank sits on a roadside near the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region

Ukraine controls 500 miles of Russia’s Kursk region, army chief says

Neil Selkirk, 54, who had sustained injuries consistent with having been assaulted, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two men charged with murder after body found in Newcastle park

Seven people died as the superyacht sunk

Captain of sunken Bayesian superyacht to be questioned by prosecutors

Restaurants in Lisbon are reportedly charging locals less than tourists

Holidaymakers hit by ‘two-tier pricing’ at popular European destination as locals eat out for much less

240323 Luke Littler under Swedish Dart Festival den 23 mars 2024 i Göteborg. Foto: Johannes Berner/BILDBYRÅN/kod NN/NN0001 dart darts pilkastning swedish dart festival (Photo by JOHANNES BERNER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Shocking moment darts champion Luke 'The Nuke' Littler beaten by 8-year-old prodigy plucked from crowd

People walk in front of their damaged houses after a Russian rocket attack in Usatove village near Odesa

Russian missile attacks leave five dead and start fires near Kyiv

Mark Zuckerberg speaks during an appearance at SIGGRAPH 2024, the premier conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques

Biden officials pressured Facebook to censor Covid-19 content, Zuckerberg claims

Police were called to an area between Kijkduin and Scheveningen Beaches in The Hague

British teen feared dead after vanishing during swim off popular Dutch beach - as two friends rescued

Natalie fell to her death while reportedly taking a selfie at a popular tourist spot in Germany.

Gymnast falls to her death ‘while taking a selfie’ at German ‘Sleeping Beauty’ castle

Oasis Announce Reunion Gigs For Next Summer

Will Oasis headline Glastonbury 2025? Every UK tour date revealed as iconic Britpop band announces reunion

Police fire tear gas shells to disperse people protesting against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital earlier this month in Kolkata

Police use water cannons and tear gas on India rape case protesters

Telegram chief executive officer Pavel Durov smiles at the camera

French police custody extended after arrest of Telegram chief executive Durov

'These riots did not happen in a vacuum': Keir Starmer blames Tories ‘snake oil populism’ for fuelling national riots

Keir Starmer blames ‘snake oil populism’ for fuelling national riots - as he admits checking prison capacity daily

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby conviction leaves nurses 'terrified' of working for the NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a fire on a site following an air attack, in the Odesa region,

Russia hits Ukraine with massive strikes for second day in a row

Keir Starmer cancels appointment of top Royal Marines General Gwyn Jenkins as national security adviser

Keir Starmer cancels appointment of top Royal Marines General Gwyn Jenkins as national security adviser
Met police chief calls for Notting Hill Carnival to be moved over safety fears

Met Police Federation chief calls for Notting Hill Carnival to be moved over safety fears

Starmer said the riots 'show the cracks in our society'

Keir Starmer defends scrapping winter fuel payments - as he warns autumn Budget will be 'painful'
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo delivers his speech at the conference in Manila

US open to escorting Philippine ships in disputed South China Sea

The Lion & The Unicorn will open in The Sidings, within the former Eurostar terminus, on Tuesday September 3, the pub group said.

Central London’s busiest station is set to unveil a massive new Wetherspoon pub next week

A Chinese Y-9 reconnaissance plane which violated Japanese airspace above Danjo Island

Japan criticises ‘unacceptable’ airspace violation by Chinese military plane

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip walk past sewage flowing into the streets

Israeli air strikes kill at least 18 people in Gaza Strip – health officials

Jake Sullivan (second right) is welcomed by Yang Tao (centre left) Nicholas Burns (left) upon arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport

US national security adviser arrives in China for Beijing talks

The NHS logo

Trainee GP suspended after forcing patient to cry over her late husband so he could film it and prove he had 'empathy'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76
King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit