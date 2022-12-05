Mother left baby with skull fracture to die in 27 degree heat as she shopped, before selling his clothes on Facebook

A woman who left her baby to die later sold his clothing on Facebook. Picture: Wiltshire police

By Danielle DeWolfe

A mother who left her baby to die with a fractured skull in 27 degree heat, before then selling his clothing on Facebook, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan at home in his cot while she ran errands before returning to discover his lifeless body.

Ethan was rushed to the Royal United Hospital in Bath, where he was pronounced dead on June 27, 2018.

Appearing at Salisbury Crown Court, Davis pleaded guilty to the offence of child cruelty and was sentenced to two years in prison on December, 1, 2022.

Davis said the baby’s injuries had been sustained after a fall, with a post-mortem examination revealing the child had sustained a 15-centimetre fracture to his skull. However, the coroner said the cause of death could not be determined.

The court also heard how Davis would regularly smoke cannabis around the infant.

Following the baby’s death, Davis took to Facebook in order to sell the infant’s clothing and possessions – including a Ted Baker sleep suits and a ‘little man’s savings’ money pot.

Davis left her baby to die later sold his clothing on Facebook. Picture: Wiltshire Police

Read more: Amber Heard demands new trial months after $10m defamation verdict, claiming original case excluded therapy notes

Read more: Girl, 11, left seriously injured and traumatised in vicious dog attack while walking to school

Selling items for a 3-6 month old child in multiple baby and toddler groups, items were listed for around £5 each.

Writing on Facebook following the verdict, Ethan’s father, Luke Turvey, said: 'So a long four and a half years has finally finished today, Stacey Davis has gone to prison for two years for cruelty and neglect of my son Ethan.

'Me and my family are extremely emotional and happy that she got what she deserved. And for anyone who backed her and stood up for her I hope you feel like complete and utter idiots and I hope you feel ashamed of yourselves, she is a child abuser and has paid the price by going to prison.'

The court also heard how the child continued to be left alone for at least another half an hour after Davis returned from her shopping trip.

While Forensic investigator, Nicola Anderson, identified high levels of cannabis in Ethan’s hair consistent with cannabis being regularly smoking around Ethan, her defence claimed it came about as a result of post-natal depression.

While Forensic investigator, Nicola Anderson, identified high levels of cannabis in Ethan’s hair consistent with cannabis being regularly smoking around Ethan, her defence claimed it came about as a result of post-natal depression. Picture: Facebook

Mr Ashley said that Davis was “not only suffering from that, she was coping with it in the wrong way - she was smoking cannabis.”

However, Judge Richard Parkes then rebutted: “It was incredibly stupid, go outside and do it.”

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “I would like to offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of this young boy.

“Davis’ actions on the day her son died fell well below the duty she owed to him as his mother – she should have loved him, cared for him and put his welfare first, as any loving, doting parent would.

“It has been over four years since he died and I know that this has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone who knew and loved him.

“The investigation team have worked tirelessly on what has been a challenging and extremely upsetting case and their hard work has ensured it has now been followed through to its conclusion."